Thai Government: Don’t Dress Sexy To Avoid Sexual Assaults

Thai authorities have come up with a problematic rationale for women to avoid being sexually assaulted. The authorities asked women to not “dress sexy” ahead of the Songkran celebrations.

In their opinion, if a woman wears a sexy outfit, she will get assaulted and not wearing one will prevent them from getting harassed.

The Songkran festival celebrating the Thai New Year will begin from April 13 and last till April 15.

Department of Local Administration director-general Sutthipong Chulcharoen said local bodies were advised to arrange alcohol-free zones for tourists and revelers and launch campaigns encouraging tourists to dress appropriately. This would apparently protect them from becoming victims of sex crimes.

Chulcharoen ordered the local governing bodies to make security arrangements for the people, celebrating specially at entertainment venues and tourist spots.

But there is one major problem with his suggestion: dressing or outfits have nothing to do with sexual assaults. A sexual offender doesn’t look at the way a woman is dressed before attacking her.

The director of Women and Men Progressive Movement Foundation, Jadet Chaowilai, presented a letter to the Interior Ministry asking for better protection for women during next month’s festival.

More than 30 women accompanied him, who were all victims of sexual assaults.

Last year, during Songkran, a powerful art exhibit called “What Were You Wearing?” was displayed at the University of Kansas. It got a lot of attention from Thailand’s media and raised a pertinent point — the reasons for sexual attacks are not their outfits and they cannot be prevented by dressing modestly.

The exhibition featured the stories of 18 women, and no, all of them were not dressed up sexy. Some of them wore bikinis but a woman who wore a red dress, other women who wore khakis, t-shirts and jeans also got assaulted.

So this problematic idea that is thought of as a solution by the Thai authorities is sexist in itself. Oppressing women and not letting them enjoy a festival freely is not a solution.

Would the authorities ever discriminate men similarly and tell them to not dress sexy or ban them from walking around shirtless while celebrating the event?

