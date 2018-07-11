The Spectacular Story Of Thai Cave Rescue To Be Turned Into A Movie

“We realized that this would make an incredibly inspiring movie. Like a lot of people, we know there's not a lot of positive news in the world today.”

The spectacular Thai Cave rescue of 12 young boys and their soccer coach gripped the entire world, as experts from various countries joined in to save the young soccer team trapped in a flooded cave.

And now the network will reportedly become a tourist attraction site.

Narongsak Osottanakorn, who headed the rescue, said the cave and the astonishing story attached to it have presented an opportunity to increase tourism in the region.

According to Osottanakorn the cave’s site will be turned into a museum with displays of clothes and equipment used to pull off the rescue.

“Tourists will come visit,” Osottanakorn said, “This area will become a living museum, to show how the operation unfolded. An interactive data base will be set up. It will become another major attraction for Thailand.”

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said following the horrific ordeal the 12 kids and their coach went through, the cave is better secured to prevent any further such accidents.

“In future, we have to monitor the entrance and exit to the cave. This cave has become world famous … we have to install more lights inside the cave and put up signs,” Prayuth said.

The story made international headlines and will reportedly be turned into a Hollywood movie.

One filmmaker who witnessed the rescue first-hand has already decided the story needs to be showcased on the big screen.

“We realized that this would make an incredibly inspiring movie,” said Michael Scott, the CEO and co-founder of Pure Flix Entertainment. “Like a lot of people, we know there's not a lot of positive news in the world today.”

Scott feels personally close to the story as his wife is Thai and he spends a lot of his time in the country.

The now-infamously inspiring story of the boys and their coach and the courage of the rescuers has touched millions of hearts, all over the globe.

British divers, who helped save the trapped boys, were hugged and gifted chocolates by an unknown Thai woman, upon their arrival at the Heathrow airport.

Lovely round of applause at Heathrow as the British Cave divers who rescued the Thai school boys and coach arrive back home this morning ???? @GMB pic.twitter.com/tMSPc0yWkg — Nick Dixon (@NickDixonITV) July 13, 2018

Before they left, the British rescuers left heartfelt messages for the boys and the incredible determination and strength they showed while trapped inside the cave.

“We're very glad we could get you out alive… be careful in the future,” said Jason Mallinson.

“We were very pleased and we were very relieved that they were all alive but I think at that point we realized the enormity of the situation and that's perhaps why it took a while to get them all out,” said John Volanthen, his fellow diver.

Similar messages of gratitude and thanks were sent to the boys by an Australian doctor, Richard Harris, and his fellow diving vet, Craig Challen.

“The favorable outcome that has been achieved is almost beyond our imagination when we first became involved in this operation. We are humbled to have been able to provide our expertise and experience to assist in this international operation led by the Thai government,” they said in their message of thanks.

Volanthen had high praises for Harris, who kept the kids calm with his “bouncy Australian accent.”

“Dr Harry, the Australian doctor, he's very good, he's got a very good bedside manner, he's got a very bouncy Australian accent, and they seemed to find that quite relaxing and reassuring,” he said after landing at Heathrow airport.

But the mission was not an even easy one, in fact, it almost failed.

Rescuers were worried oxygen might run out, making the attempt to escape the cave an impossibility.

“Oxygen was decreasing and the kids were becoming drowsy,” the head of Naval Special Warfare Command Rear admiral Apakorn Youkongkaew said. One vet had already died of oxygen depletion during the initial stages of the rescue.

The international divers came with a plan of placing oxygen tanks and guide rope along the way out of the cave. The exposed cylinders posed a great danger, but given the severity of the situation, the plan was approved.

Miraculously, all 12 kids and their coach were brought out of the cave, back to safety. And now the real-life heroes might soon have their story told on the big screen.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: THAI NAVY SEAL/via REUTERS