The BBC Asks If Trump Is A 'Sex Pest' Ahead Of His UK Visit

Days before President Donald Trump's visit to the United Kingdom, the BBC issued a report Monday evening discussing allegations of sexual misconduct by the president.

A report by the BBC asked a worrying question ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom on Friday: Is he a “sex pest?”

Part of a series on a program called “BBC Panorama,” an episode titled “Trump: Is the president a sex pest?” aired on Monday evening. It recalled many women’s memories of the current president in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and brought attention back to the many allegations of sexual misconduct that Trump has been accused of over the years.

One woman named Barbara Piling, for instance, met Trump at a party during that time period when she was just 17 years old. A comment Trump made to her, upon revealing her age, didn’t sit well with Piling. Trump allegedly said that her age made her “not too old and not too young.” The businessman was in his 40s around that time.

Another woman, Heather Braden, detailed how she had been invited to and attended a party which included Trump and a small handful of other men. But while there were just a few men, around 50 women had been asked to attend as well. The atmosphere didn’t sit well with Braden, who said she felt “like a piece of meat” at the party.

Although those incidents occurred years ago, Trump has shown no sign that he’s since matured or started respecting women any better. In December last year, after being accused by many women once again of inappropriate sexual behavior or outright assault over the last few decades, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York) suggested Trump should resign from office. This prompted the president to send out a disgusting, slut-shaming tweet directed to the lawmaker, which many people decried as distasteful, to say the least.

These allegations deserve to be heard and made public over and over again until the president addresses them in an honest and decent way. He has failed to do that so far, and there’s no sign of him ever doing so in the near future.

It’s no wonder why Britons are planning massive protests against Trump during his visit to the UK this week. Among his varied policy positions, which stand in contrast to British values, Trump has also demonstrated that he’s a vile misogynist, who frequently engages in behavior that is less than respectable toward women.