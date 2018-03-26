Trump Is Completely 'Exposed' On Latest New Yorker Cover

President Donald Trump's life is already exposed as it is. But New Yorker magazine artist Barry Blitt takes it to new extremes in next week's cover art.

Although his behavior and demeanor have been exposed many times in the past — whether through media reports with anonymous sources detailing his frustration and anger, or through his Twitter tantrums making headlines of their own — artist Barry Blitt’s rendition of Trump completely nude and behind a presidential podium adorns the magazine’s planned cover for March 26.

An early look at next week's cover, “Exposed,” by Barry Blitt: https://t.co/pfURSeisEU pic.twitter.com/X9ZaxIbEiX — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) March 16, 2018

The cover is Blitt’s 15th depiction of the president to be published on the outside of The New Yorker magazine. In his own words, the artist says that Trump is the “gift that keeps on grifting,” according to the magazine’s own article explaining the artwork.

“I wanted to address President Trump’s stormy relationship with the press,” Blitt added, alluding to revelations involving an adult actress named Stormy Daniels, who has all-but officially said she and the president had an affair more than 10 years ago.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is currently battling a gag order preventing her from speaking openly about their encounter, although she did detail her affair in an unpublished In Touch magazine interview years before being paid off $130,000 by Trump’s lawyer to stay quiet about it just weeks before Election Day in 2016.

It’s unclear whether Daniels will be able to speak openly about the issue or not in the weeks ahead. A “60 Minutes” interview with the adult actress is scheduled to air on March 25, unless Trump and his legal team find some way to prevent it from being broadcast.

It’s tough to take the president at his word when he says he didn’t have an affair with Daniels, especially given that his lawyer doesn’t deny paying her off, or the fact that Trump is upset about the story continuing on the way it is.

Blitt’s artistic take is an accurate one — the president’s infidelities are exposed for the world to see, no matter how much he claims to deny them.