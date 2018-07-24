Trump Wasn't Too Happy To Find Melania Watching CNN On Air Force One

President Donald Trump was reportedly enraged that his wife, Melania, was watching CNN aboard Air Force One. Her spokeswoman said she watches whatever she wants.

The spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump is trying to brush aside allegations that President Donald Trump erupted in anger after finding her watching CNN news reports aboard Air Force One.

It seemed as though Melania Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, was trying to derail any implications that the president was upset at her, and tried to shift the conversation to issues that the first lady has been trying to address.

“Did you know that every 15 minutes a baby is born with [neonatal abstinence syndrome]?” Grisham quipped. “Maybe you'd like to talk about the 160,000 kids who skip school every day for fear of being bullied, or that 280,000 students are physically attacked in schools every month.”

She elaborated on the point, distancing the importance of what channel the first lady watched or even whether she had heard the recording of the president authorizing a hush-money payment to a former Playboy model he allegedly slept with.

“Seems kind of silly to worry about what channel she watches on TV (any channel she wants btw) or if she heard some recording on the news,” Grisham said.

Initial reporting from the New York Times highlighted how distraught President Trump had become when he discovered Melania Trump had been watching the news network he frequently (and wrongly) brands as “fake news.” In an internal email memo, staffers who were aboard Air Force One described the president in a fit of rage and causing “a bit of a stir” when he saw CNN on the screen.

Officials agreed, at the end of the email chain, to keep Fox News on all televisions the president may wish to turn on in the future.

Many spouses across the country likely have similar arguments about what channel to watch on television, but this is different: The president’s actions are demonstrative of his fragile ego and inability to accept news reports that may not be to his liking.

Despite what the first lady’s spokeswoman had to say about the incident, this is an important issue to discuss. It provides further proof that the president is "on edge," ready to freak out over the simplest of things, because he can’t handle truthful reporting and, more likely, the job duties he must fulfill.