The ‘Trump Effect’: Yet Another Red Legislative Seat Goes Blue

With another legislative seat win for Democrats now in Long Island, the "Trump effect" has effectively helped flip 40 red seats since President Donald Trump took office.

Democrats across the country continue to reap the benefits of having President Donald Trump in power. New York’s 10th Assembly District, a Long Island district that had been Republican for over three decades, just went full blue with Democrat Steve Stern winning the seat.

With this win, Democrats have been able to flip 40 legislative seats from red to blue since Trump took office, The Daily Beast reports.

But the “Trump effect” is not only helping Democrats in local races. Democratic candidates have also outperformed expectations in most special elections since the Republican president took office, prompting many analysts to wonder whether the GOP will lose control of both the House and the Senate this year.

With Republicans still making up the majority in the Senate at 51 to 49, losing one or even two seats to Democrats could become a nightmare to the president, who already has a hard time implementing his agenda with a GOP-dominated Congress.

It’s clear that when it comes to branding after Trump, the Republican Party has only lost its influence with voters. What’s left for us to find out is how badly the president will damage the GOP. Enough to make it obsolete? Time will tell.

Banner/thumbnail credit: Reuters, Brian Snyder