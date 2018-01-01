Theater Kicks Out Mom, Disabled Son For ‘Making Too Many Happy Noises’

"Sam and I were just kicked out of the movie because he was making too many happy noises. Happy birthday to Sam from all of the complainers at the Deadpool movie.”

A mother in Springfield, Oregon decided to go to a theatre with her special needs son to watch a movie and celebrate his birthday. However, the two were ejected from the movie theater.

Brenda Branton walked into a Cinemark theatre with Sam Branton, her son who is wheelchair bound and can’t talk, to watch “Deadpool 2.” To get in the true spirit of the movie, Sam also donned a baseball cap that had a character from the movie printed on it.

Just when the movie began, the theater authorities told the mother and son to leave because Sam was making “too many happy noises.”

After the incident took place, the mother took to Facebook and shared the incident along with Sam’s picture.

"Sam and I were just kicked out of the movie because he was making too many happy noises. Happy birthday to Sam from all of the complainers at the Deadpool movie,” read the post.

A theater manager later confirmed the incident and said they had asked the two to leave after they received complaints from other people present in the theater who said Sam made “many loud and disruptive noises.”

The manager added Brenda was given full refund of the tickets and was also offered a private screening of the movie.

The Facebook post that Brenda shared has since gone viral.

“Thousands of people have responded to my post. Sammy and I are amazed. The show of support is overwhelming. I have always believed that the good outweigh the bad but WOW. So many loving, caring people,” Brenda said appreciating the response.

People on social media extended support for the mother and son and also criticized the theater authorities for their action.

“I say take them to court. Prejudicial to kick out someone with special needs. You paid for the movie and they most likely didn't give you your money back. Btw. Happy Birthday,” said a commenter.

Another one said, “Brenda, you are an amazing person. It is so wonderful to see how you and Sam have brought this community together. Happy birthday Sam and thank you for making a difference!!”

“Happy Birthday Sam! This absolutely broke my heart, people are such a*******. I’m so sorry you had to go through this, and on your birthday! Makes me so mad,” another one wrote.

