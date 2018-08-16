VIDEO: Worst Floods In A Century Wreck Havoc As Houses Slide Down Hill

Terrifying footage shows a house sliding down the hill amid worst floods faced by India in a century.

At least 324 people have been killed in flooding in the southern Indian state of Kerala and many thousands await rescue as downpour continues in what local officials say is the worst flooding in 100 years.

India's monsoon season started in May, but the death toll in Kerala has soared in the past 24 hours.

Terrifying footage shows cars flying in the air from hillside roads following a landslide. In another video, a two-storey building can be seen hanging dangerously at the edge of a hill before it slides down within seconds, as a result of the thrusting floodwater.

Thankfully all 40 residents inside the building were evacuated.

The authorities have said that the floods in Kerala have left 357 people dead since May 29th, when the south-west monsoon hit the southern state. Over 353,000 people are in 3,026 different relief camps across Kerala after the rains savaged the state. Hundreds of troops, and dozens of boats and helicopters have been summoned to evacuate people trapped without food, water and electricity worried about being left without help as their phone batteries are also dead.

The countries infrastructure involving as many as 134 bridges and several roads have been damaged severely.

After the floods wrecked havoc in Kerala, remote areas in the hilly districts have been isolated. According to an adviser to the state's chief minister the initial loss caused by this natural calamity is of approximately $4 billion.

Authorities said thousands of people have been taken to safety so far but thousands more are still waiting for rescue. Rescuers were still trying to reach some parts of the state on Saturday, and about 10,000 people were thought to be stranded on rooftops or the upper floors of homes.

During the worst times the state is battling with, there are People contributing to CM Relief Fund for Kerala Flood Relief and rehabilitation.

As rescue efforts continue, video footages and images shared on social media show helicopters dropping emergency food and water supplies from the skies, while special trains with drinking water have also been transported to Kerala.

People from Mumbai gather essential commodities to be sent to flood-hit Kerala. #KeralaFloods. pic.twitter.com/HnxYff0r6r — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2018

14 districts have been issued a red alert by the Met department. However, districts of Eranakulam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta have been issued with an orange alert.

Kerala’s rubber and tourism industry has also been adversely affected by the floods. More than half of the state is reportedly facing major electricity breakdowns.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters