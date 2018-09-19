3 Injured In Alleged Anti-Muslim Attack Outside London Mosque

A man shouting anti-Muslim abuse ploughed into pedestrians outside a mosque. But terrorism has been ruled out as a motivation behind the crime.

Police say they're looking for four occupants of a car who allegedly made Islamophobic comments before a collision, in which one man has been seriously injured, outside a mosque in Cricklewood, north-west London just after midnight. — LBC Breaking (@lbcbreaking) September 19, 2018

At least three people have been injured in a hit-and-run incident outside a mosque in north-west London.

The suspects include three men and a woman, all in their mid-20s, who allegedly shouted Islamophobic abuse outside the Al-Majlis Al-Hussaini mosque in Cricklewood before hitting five people, the Met police said.

They were driving a red Nissan Juke.

It is important to note here that terrorism has been ruled out as a possible motive but the authorities said they might consider looking into the alleged hate crime aspect of the collision.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Hussaini Association, said that the collision was “a suspected premeditated Islamophobic attack."

UK media also reported the occupants of the car had been seen "drinking and allegedly using drugs in a private car park near the community centre." They were asked to leave and soon a confrontation ensued between them and people who were visiting the centre.

“They were shouting ‘You dirty Muslims’ without a doubt it was an Islamophobic attack from the stuff they were screaming out of the windows," Hassan Naddi, head of security as the centre, told Evening Standard.

A similar attack occurred in June 2017 when a man named Darren Osborne ploughed a van into people outside a mosque in Finsbury Park in North London, killing one man and injuring 11 others.

Osborne had left a note in the van he was driving in which he said he was seeking revenge for Islamist terror attacks. He was charged with terrorism-related murder and sentenced to life in prison in February.

