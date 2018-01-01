3 Right-Wing YouTubers Deemed ‘Not Conducive To The Public Good’ In UK

Three right-wing activists with big social media followings were barred from entering the UK. The Border Force deemed them "not conducive to the public good."

Martin Sellner, Brittany Pettibone, and Lauren Southern — three popular YouTube personalities infamous for their provocative political stunts —attempted to enter the United Kingdom last week but were denied.

Sellner is from Austria, Pettibone is from the United States, and Southern is from Canada.

The BBC reports that Sellner and Pettibone landed at Luton Airport last Friday and were subsequently denied entry, detained for two days, then deported. Southern was refused entry by the Border Force near Calais, France, on Monday.

A spokesperson for the UK's Home Office said in a statement, "Border Force has the power to refuse entry to an individual if it is considered that his or her presence in the UK is not conducive to the public good."

Border Force's justification for denying entry to the activists is somewhat murky, but it seems to hinge on a concern that the activists planned to give a speech in London that may have been disruptive (they claim Sellner possessed leaflets indicating they might incite violence), and to interview a controversial activist named Tommy Robinson. The Border Force wrote letters of explanation to Pettibone and Southern, accusing them of being associated with racist views.

Naturally, Sellner, Pettibone, Southern, and many of their fans interpreted this whole episode as politically motivated — and a violation of their right to free speech. They supposed that they were denied entry simply because they happen to hold conservative political views.

The UK's Home Office certainly could have deflected that concern by making their case more clear and fully fleshed out, especially given how high profile this trio of conservative activists are.

But the core problem, one which the Home Office may have been aware of, is that these three have a dubious history of public antics that call their trustworthiness into question.

Pettibone is widely recognized to be one of the main promoters of the "pizzagate" conspiracy theory — a wild piece of fake news that inspired a gunman to shoot off a rifle inside of a Washington D.C. pizza restaurant.

Worse still, Sellner, Pettibone, and Southern all participated in an insane and dangerous stunt to block search and rescue ships from picking up refugees attempting to cross the ocean into Europe. As Patreon's Jack Conte described in his justification for canceling Southern's Patreon account, the concern is not their politics, it's their behavior.

Whether they deserved to be denied entry into the UK is unclear. But all political views aside, the UK government had plenty of reason to treat this group of activists with suspicion.