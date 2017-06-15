Tiffany Trump Reportedly Feels ‘Awkward’ Around Her Father

“They always had a strained relationship her whole life, and it got exacerbated by the presidency,” said a source on Trump’s relationship with his daughter, Tiffany.

As a political figure, President Donald Trump has an undeniably polarizing reputation. But being a father of five children with three wives, the question is whether he is an adequate parent?

For their part, the Trump children seem to at least publicly agree to him being a good father, but recent revelations suggest that not all of his kids feel the same way.

Apparently, the youngest Trump daughter feels “awkward” around her president father.

Lately, Tiffany, Trump’s only child with second wife Marla Maples, has been making rare, back-to-back appearances with her father, from tagging along with him as he gave a speech on infrastructure in Ohio, to hitching a ride with him on Air Force One to Mar-a-Lago for Easter weekend and finally returning with the president to Washington, D.C., for the annual White House Easter egg roll. But it seems such display of warmth was just a pretense.

According to a new report, Tiffany Trump — a law student by day, jewelry designer by different time of day— shares a rocky relationship with her father.

“They always had a strained relationship her whole life, and it got exacerbated by the presidency,” the report said. “It’s gotten much worse now.”

Tiffany’s already strained relationship with her father hit new lows since he took office in 2017.

“Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father have sometimes gone for months without speaking and she went a very long time without seeing him,” a friend of Tiffany’s told the People. “The last time she was at a family function with him, it was awkward for her and she didn’t feel totally welcome.”

Tiffany, 24, was rarely seen on the campaign trail in 2016 –compared to her other half-siblings who have been far more prominent in Trump’s tenure.

Moreover, certain sources attributed Tiffany’s distant relationship with her older half-siblings to the drama that engulfed the family in the 1990s when the real estate mogul left first wife Ivana Trump for then-mistress Maples.

Maples, a single mother, who raised Tiffany largely on her own, said “Her daddy is a good provider with education and such, but as far as time, it was just me. Her father wasn’t able to be there with day-to-day skills as a parent. He loves his kids. There’s no doubt. But everything was a bit of a negotiation.”

Nevertheless, not growing up in Trump household did devoid her of certain privileges that Tiffany’s other half-siblings enjoyed.

Certainly, the POTUS has a full plate but it does seem unusual for a parent to go months without speaking to their kid.

“So Tiffany didn’t get to be as intimately involved with the family dynamic as Ivanka, Eric and Donnie Jr.,” the source said. “She doesn’t really talk about her dad a lot. She’s always been somewhat independent of the whole family.”

However, Tiffany does make sure to show her dad some love every now and then, sharing social media posts for Father's Day and for the president's birthday. But apparently, the relationship is not as close as Trump might be trying to make it seem.

Banner Image Credits: REUTERS/Carlos Barria