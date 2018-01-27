Time Magazine's Trump Cover Depicts White House Chaos As 'Stormy'

The cover is the latest in a series of bombastic images to grace the publication. Trump has been on numerous Time covers since taking office.

In February 2017, Time Magazine’s cover depicted the president sitting resolutely at a grandiose desk as rain poured down and papers whipped into the air. The April 23 cover features the same depiction of Trump, but this time, his desk is submerged in water and the word "Stormy" is scrawled across the image.

Tim O’Brien, who designed both covers, described his thought process when drafting the images. “When I painted the ‘Nothing to See Here’ cover art, like many, I assumed the level of chaos could not last, that patriots on both sides of the aisle would step forward to control much of what transpired in the past year,” he said. “As the never-ending flood of breaking news washed over the White House, and the firings, the scandals and the general mayhem filled each news cycle, I felt the storm metaphor was as relevant as ever,” O’Brien continued. “I mostly thought about how water would fill the space, how it would be transparent in some areas and reflective in others.”

Although O’Brien doesn’t directly mention Stormy Daniels, it's difficult to imagine the adult film star’s allegations and publicity surrounding them didn’t play a role in his creative process.

Daniels’ name strikingly parallels the chaos her accusations have aroused in the White House, according to reports about the president’s response to her allegations.

The latest image is part of a series of bombastic depictions to grace the publication’s cover, and the magazine seems to be attempting to generate social media attention by selecting dramatic photos. Most recently, the magazine released its cover photo of Jeff Sessions last month, which features stark lighting and an eerily depicts the attorney general.

