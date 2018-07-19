Time Magazine Cover Morphs Putin And Trump Into One Person

The latest Time cover follows the controversial summit held between the two world leaders this week and includes the caption, “The Summit Crisis.”

Time magazine has unveiled yet another scathing President Donald Trump cover, this time merging his face with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The cover follows the controversial summit held between the two world leaders this week and includes the caption, “The Summit Crisis.”

The crisis that the cover refers to is the firestorm Trump created during a joint press conference between him and Putin during which Trump contradicted United States intelligence officials’ conclusion that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election, The Hill reports.

Additionally, Trump remained very friendly with Putin during their time together, refusing to condemn him for the atrocities he has committed, including interfering in U.S. elections.

It was particularly troubling that Trump maintained this attitude even after special counsel Robert Mueller had indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers just days earlier for allegedly hacking the Democratic Party during the 2016 election cycle.

Instead of grilling Putin about the indictments and the evidence of Russian meddling, Trump basically backed the Russian leader’s denial.

"He just said it’s not Russia,” Trump said. “I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be.”

Although Trump later claimed he simply misspoke and intended to say that he doesn't see a reason why it "wouldn't" be Russia, the excuse seemed more like a disingenuous attempt at damage control.

It would seem that Time is calling Trump's bluff and using its cover to assert that Trump and the authoritarian Putin are no different from one another — which would explain why they get along so well.