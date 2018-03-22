Ahead Of March For Our Lives, Time Honors Parkland Activists

The student activists have helped keep national political focus on the gun control debate. They're leading the "March for Our Lives" in Washington this weekend.

TIME's new cover: The school shooting generation has had enough https://t.co/4YI173gqTx pic.twitter.com/7yFEXuVjyb — TIME (@TIME) March 22, 2018

Time magazine announced today that the cover of its April 2 issue will feature five Parkland students who have spearheaded the nation’s resurgent gun control advocacy.

Jacklyn Corin, Emma González, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, and Alex Wind have appeared on prominent news programs, debated National Rifle Association representatives, and forcefully demanded stronger gun control laws.

This weekend, the Parkland student activists will lead a march in the nation’s capital, which is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people.

The national mood of the gun control debate seemed to change after last month’s shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, which left 17 people dead. Businesses began announcing changes to gun sale policies, and national outrage seemed to linger. The Parkland students have been integral to keeping the nation’s political focus on the Second Amendment.

Days after the rampage, González received national recognition while giving an impassioned speech in Fort Lauderdale. She forcefully challenged NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch less than a week later at a CNN town hall, pressing Loesch on the NRA’s stance on semiautomatic weapons.

The article in Time’s April 2 issue profiles the students’ lives since the shooting, detailing how they conduct their days while trying to both cope with the tragedy and remain forceful figures in a powerful advocacy campaign.

“The adults know that we’re cleaning up their mess,” Kasky said. González expands upon his statement, saying “It’s like they’re saying, ‘I’m sorry I made this mess’ while continuing to spill soda on the floor.”

Part of the students’ success appears to come from their uncompromising and persistent approach. They are unwilling to cede ground to the NRA and unafraid of the immense sway of the organization. Earlier this week, Hogg said the group has “basically threatened” them.

“I think the problem comes in when it’s people at the top of this organization that don’t listen to their constituents, and continue to scare people into buying more guns, creating more violence, so they can scare more people and sell more guns," Hogg said.

While the student activists have been recognized for their effective campaign, much of their recognition derives from appearances on news shows and demonstrations. Time’s article can help humanize the students and display them as multifaceted figures with complex emotions.