Man Stabs 9 People, Including Children, At 3-Year-Old’s Birthday Party

A black man who was asked to leave an apartment complex in Boise, Idaho, because of his bad behavior, returned to the complex the very next day and viciously attacked nine people as revenge.

Timmy Kinner stabbed nine people, including six children with a knife at a birthday party of a 3-year-old girl. The birthday girl was seriously injured in the attack.

The low-income apartment at the Wylie Street Station in Boise housed refugee families.

Refugees from Syria, Iraq and Ethopia were among the injured.

“This incident is not a representation of our community but a single evil individual who attacked people without provocation that we are aware of at this time,” said Police Chief William Bones.

Kinner was charged with nine counts of aggravated battery and six counts of injury to a child.

According to the police, Kinner was not an immigrant, he was from Los Angeles. He was staying at the apartment after an unnamed renter showed compassion, allowing him to stay there. However, because of his bad behavior, the 30-year-old was asked to leave. So he decided to target the people at the party a few doors down from the apartment where he stayed.

According to the police, the perpetrator attacked two 4-year-olds, a 6-year-old, an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old. He then allegedly attacked three adults with his knife as they tried to stop the attack.

"It is heartbreaking that adults and children who fled the horror of war and conflict to find safety in America had to experience violence all over again," Hans Van de Weerd, vice president of U.S. programs of the International Rescue Committee, said, in a statement referring to the immigrants targeted in the attack.

Esrom Habte, 12, and Fathi Mahamoud, 11, explained were present at the birthday party. They were playing in the grass behind the apartment when Kinner began to knife people.

"He was chasing people and stabbing people,” Habte said.

According to Habte, all the children ran inside the apartment and hid in a closet until the police notified them that it was safe to come out.

Police officers reached the location after getting a call within minutes. They were able to get hold of Kinner easily. Police later discovered victims from the apartment’s parking lot and inside the apartment.

Mayor Dave Bieter expressed grief over this sad incident on Twitter.

Last night’s horrific attack does not represent Boise. Please join me in praying for the injured and their families. We must come together to condemn this vile act. — Mayor Dave Bieter (@MayorBieter) July 1, 2018

