Teen Uses Tattoo Money To Buy AR-15, Threatens To Shoot Classmates

An 18-year-old in Lexington, Kentucky, reportedly used the money his mother gave him to get a tattoo to purchase an AR-15 rifle and threatened to shoot his classmates at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. Fortunately, a student alerted the authorities just in time to prevent what could have been another school massacre.

Timothy Felker was arrested and charged with second-degree terroristic threatening after one of his class fellow called the STOP (Safety Tipline Online Prevention) hotline two days after the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where ex-student Nikolas Cruz opened fire and killed 17 people.

According to the court documents, the anonymous caller said Felker “owns a gun and constantly talks about killing himself/shooting up the school. He tells specific people he would shoot them first and then shoot up the classroom.”

The suspect left town shortly after authorities were informed of his intentions. However, he returned two days later and was detained at the airport. The officers later took him to Eastern State Hospital for a mental evaluation.

“Around Christmas or December 2017 is when he purchased the AR-15 with money that his mom gave him for a tattoo, and that he also purchased 500 rounds of ammunition,” explained Lexington Police Detective Sean Stafford.

The police were able to retrieve the ammunition from Felker’s home.

“It was really surprising,” commented a student on condition of anonymity. “We had known this kid through arts productions in the school. So when the news came out when I realized to it was, it was very shocking.”

The school officials also released a statement, claiming they can’t share further information due to the ongoing investigation.

“I commend everyone involved, from the students who shared their concerns, to the adults who took those reports seriously and the multiple law enforcement agencies that worked swiftly to safeguard our students and staff,” said Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk. “Our first priority is to ensure the safety of our students and staff and that requires that we do not do anything to jeopardize the investigative process. As soon as we were able to inform our community, we shared all the information that we were legally allowed to provide.”

