Trump Staffer Resigns For Pushing Trump's Favorite Conspiracy Theory

How the Hell do these People get Security Clearances? Trump-appointed Pentagon employee Todd Johnson resigns hours after @CNN reveals ‘birther’ and anti Muslim posts on his social media. He’s been traveling with General Mattis, Secretary of Defense?? https://t.co/6OKSYpEtMU — Yogi ?? (@YogiSunlight) April 4, 2018

A Trump administration appointee at the Department of Defense resigned after it was revealed he posted conspiracy theories about Barack Obama on Facebook.

Todd Johnson is a former Trump campaign New Mexico state director and was appointed at the Department of Defense in 2017. He worked as an advance officer at the Pentagon and was tasked with “providing logistical support related to the secretary’s events and appearances domestically and abroad.”

A CNN report revealed Johnson’s Facebook posts about the conspiracy theory related to Obama’s birth place. He also posted theories about how Obama is the Antichrist. The same report revealed while he worked at the Pentagon, Johnson was on the GS-14 pay scale typically “reserved for senior civil service positions.”

Between 2012 and 2015, Johnson posted several videos against then-President Obama known as the “birther” theory. He shared a video titled, “Michelle Obama admits Barack Obama’s home country is Kenya.” He is also a racist and a documented Islamophobe.

“We should never judge, but all Muslims believe in the Koran? If so, then they are not peaceful,” Johnson commented on one of his posts after an individual requested to not judge an entire faith based on the practices of a few extremist groups.

Shortly after Pentagon was notified about the report on Johnson’s controversial social media posts, a spokesman informed Johnson has offered his resignation which was accepted by the Department of Defense.

Even though Johnson has resigned, another avid supporter of the “birther” theory remains in the White House: President Donald Trump. In fact, the POTUS has played a prominent role in popularizing the dangerous theory, nearly at the same time Johnson was backing it on social media.

“There's no birth certificate. There's only a certificate of live birth, which is a totally different thing and a much, much lower standard. There are no hospital records. His own family doesn't know what hospital he was born in Hawaii. But have you no hospital records in any of the hospitals that he was born there. There are no bills, no room numbers, no nothing. They do that for other people, but they don't have for Obama… [H]e could have been born in Kenya and gone over to the United States. Everybody wants to be a U.S. citizen, and his grandparents put an ad in saying he was born in the United States because of all the benefits you get from being born in the United States,” Trump told a national audience in 2011.

In 2012, he tweeted how an “extremely credible source” has told him Obama’s birth certificate is fake.

An 'extremely credible source' has called my office and told me that @BarackObama's birth certificate is a fraud. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2012

In 2013, he again took to Twitter to cast doubts over the credibility of Obama’s birth certificate.

How amazing, the State Health Director who verified copies of Obama’s “birth certificate” died in plane crash today. All others lived — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2013

However, Trump’s obsession with Obama’s citizenship subsided when he started his presidential campaign in 2016.

“Who knows about Obama? …Who knows, who knows? Who cares right now? …I have my own theory on Obama. Someday I will write a book, I will do another book, and it will do very successfully,” he said in a 2016 interview.

A campaign statement called him a “closer” for “successfully obtaining President Obama’s birth certificate when others could not.” It also said Trump now believed Obama was indeed born in the United States.

just in: "Mr. Trump believes that President Obama was born in the United States." pic.twitter.com/8QxSgyL1XU — Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) September 16, 2016

Despite the official campaign statement and the actual job of running the United States, it has been reported Trump still mulls over the “birther” conspiracy theory.

“In recent months, they say, Mr. Trump has used closed-door conversations to question the authenticity of President Barack Obama’s birth certificate,” the Times reported.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas