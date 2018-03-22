Malaysian Mother Uses Her Toddler As A DIY Traffic Cone

Malaysia’s traffic made a mother go a little too far in order to save a parking space — she allegedly left her toddler to reserve the space until she returned.

A mother in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, came up with an outrageous idea to reserve a parking spot for her car.

She reportedly left her 3-year-old son to sit in the parking space all alone until she returned.

As absurd as it sounds, the entire episode was quite dangerous for the toddler, who abided by his mother’s instruction despite the scorching heat and the 30-minute wait.

The boy, who was quietly sitting all by himself on the parking space, caught the attention of a lot of passersby. Some of them thought the child was lost and approached him inquiring if he knew where his mother was.

But the kid told them he had been ordered to sit in the spot and keep the space free until his mother returned with the car.

The young boy caught in middle of complying with his mother’s bizarre order prompted Winn Tann, a passerby, to take his picture, which he later posted on social media.

Predictably, the Malaysian mother’s desperate attempt to save a parking spot subjected her to a lot of criticism on the internet as social media users bashed her for being highly inconsiderate and leaving her son in 86-degree.

The incident took place in the Jalan Kuchai business area, which is notorious for its traffic jams, adding to fears it could've taken the mom longer to return than she predicted.

Moreover, apart from the heat, a kid sitting all by himself could have been approached by anyone with ill intentions.

Accompanying the critics were people who took this whole situation light-heartedly and joked the picture proved that some people would “do anything” in order to secure a place to park their cars.

