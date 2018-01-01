Israeli Tourist Plunges To Death While Taking A Selfie At A Waterfall

According to data, more than 100 climbing accidents occur in Yosemite every year, and 51 climbers died from traumatic injuries in the park from 1970 through 1990.

An Israeli tourist plunged to his death after he fell over a waterfall in California while attempting to take a perfect selfie.

Tomer Frankfurter was originally from Jerusalem. He was reportedly on a two-month vacation in California. During his stay there, he decided to visit Yosemite National Park in northern California,

Mother of the 18-year-old said she was told her son was trying to take a selfie. While he was posing for a perfect picture, he lost his balance and fell down 250 meters.

The Mariposa County coroner, described the incident as an accident and said Frankfurter’s dead body was being sent back Jerusalem for burial.

The 18-year-old is the sixth person to die in the park this year.

In June, two climbers fell to their deaths from the face of the towering El Capitan granite rock formation at Yosemite National Park, the U.S. National Park Service said.

The fatal fall occurred while the pair was scaling the so-called Freeblast route of El Capitan.

El Capitan, which looms 3,000 feet (914 m) above the floor of Yosemite Valley, is one of the best-known landmarks in the national park and is considered a world-class challenge for rock climbers.

In September 2017, a British climber was killed and his wife was badly injured when a rockslide from El Capitan rained boulders onto a popular hiking trail.

More than 100 climbing accidents occur in Yosemite every year, and 51 climbers died from traumatic injuries in the park from 1970 through 1990, according to data posted online by the Park Service.

Selfies are an inevitable part of life these days. Whether with friends, at a beautiful destination or just a fabulous plate of food, people feel the need to record their exact reactions for the masses.

With the young generation getting accustomed to sharing almost every single remarkable — but often trivial — moment of their life on social media, the race to get the perfect selfie is at its peak.

However, for some people the selfie game is getting extremely dangerous.

The crazy obsession of taking a perfect selfie has claimed many lives, turning it in a “killfie." People feel the need to share everything on social media and the race to get the perfect self-portrait is getting quite out of hands.

In another incident, a local forest ranger in India got the fright of his life when he draped a python he had captured and tried to pose with it for a picture. However, the reptile wrapped itself around the man and attempted to strangle him.

Read More Crowds Rush To Deadly Bridge Collapse With Selfie Sticks In India

Banner / Thumbnail : MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images