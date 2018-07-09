Lebanese Tourist Gets 8 Years In Prison For ‘Insulting’ Egypt

“God willing, the verdict will change. With all due respect to the judiciary, this is a severe ruling. It is in the context of the law, but the court was applying the maximum penalty.”

A Lebanese tourist, who was in Egypt for a holiday, was arrested last month after she posted a controversial in which she abused the country and insulted its residents after claiming she was sexually harassed.

Just recently, she was sentenced to eight years in prison by a Cairo court, according to her lawyer.

The 24-year-old, identified as Mona el-Mazboh, drew the ire of people online after she called Egypt “son of a bi***” country. In a 10-minute long video, the woman claimed of being sexually harassed by taxi drivers and people on the streets. She also complained about the poor restaurant service in the capital city in the month of Ramadan.

The allegations drew widespread criticism with some Egyptians calling for Mazboh's arrest and lodging a complaint against her.

In the wake of the massive backlash, she posted a second video in which she claimed she didn’t mean to insult the country as a whole.

Nevertheless, a Cairo court found her guilty of deliberately propagating false news, spreading rumors that could jeopardize the welfare of the society, attacking religion and public indecency.

According to a judicial source, she was initially sentenced to 11 years in prison for her tirade, but the punishment was later reduced to 8 years.

Mazboh's lawyer Emad Kamal will now reportedly appear in the appeal court on July 29.

“Of course, God willing, the verdict will change. With all due respect to the judiciary, this is a severe ruling. It is in the context of the law, but the court was applying the maximum penalty,” he said.

In medical reports submitted to the court, Kamal also said his client went through a surgery in 2006 to get rid of a brain clot that has impaired Mazboh’s ability to control anger and that she also suffered from depression.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is notorious for his brutal military dictatorship, has reportedly abducted, detained and tortured tens of thousands of dissidents.

One of the things Mazboh said in her contentious video was, “You deserve what Sisi is doing to you, I hope God sends you someone more oppressive than Sisi.”

Little did she know she would end up being the victim of the oppression she was wishing for others.

Supporters of such stringent measures argue such punishments are required to stabilize Egypt after years of restlessness that discouraged foreign investors amid the Islamist insurgency concentrated in the Sinai Peninsula.

