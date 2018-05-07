Alabama Boy Wakes Up Before Doctor Pulls The Plug

"There's no other explanation but God. There's no other way that I could have come back," said Trenton McKinley, the boy who returned from the brink of death.

A 13-year-old boy in the US state of Alabama regained consciousness just after his parents signed the paperwork to donate his organs.



Trenton McKinley suffered severe brain trauma when a utility trailer he was riding flipped over and fell on his head in March.



Trenton McKinley was playing at a friend’s house two months ago when he fell from a car trailer that flipped over and hit his head. The teen suffered severe brain injury and multiple skull fractures.

“I hit the concrete and the trailer landed on top of my head. After that, I don’t remember anything,” Trenton told WALA.

He was rushed to USA Medical Center for emergency surgery and later shifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

“All I saw was a stretcher with his feet hanging out. He was dead a total of 15 minutes,” said his mother, Jennifer Reindl, while tearing up. “When he came back, they said he would never be normal again. They told me the oxidation problems would be so bad to his brain, that he would be a vegetable if he even made it.”

In the days that followed, McKinley showed no sign of recovery and the dejected parents faced the tough decision of removing life support.

However, upon learning her son’s organs could save five lives, Reindl agreed to sign the donation papers.

"We said yes, as that also ensured that they would continue to keep Trenton alive to clean his organs for the donation," she said.

A day before doctors were due to switch off the life-support machine, the teenage boy began to show signs of consciousness.

“I was in an open field walking straight,” said Trenton, who believes he was in heaven all this time. “There’s no other explanation but God. There’s no other way. Even doctors said it.”

Predictably, the parents were overjoyed by their son’s recovery — which is nothing short of a miracle.

Although Trenton still needs extensive skull surgeries, he has started to walk, talk and even do bit of math, according to his mother.

In order to meet the expenses of his elaborate surgery, the family has put up a fundraiser on Facebook.

