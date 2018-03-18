Police Arrest Man Whose Bomb Threat Shut Down The Roots’ SXSW Show

Trevor Weldon Ingram was arrested after he issued a bomb threat that forced the cancellation of the Roots’ show. His threat came amid series of parcel bombings.

UPDATE: Austin Police arrest suspect 26-year-old Trevor Weldon Ingram for allegedly threatening a #SXSW show https://t.co/L1onrR9RY4 pic.twitter.com/NVIcGOocB1 — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) March 18, 2018

At a time when residents of Austin, Texas, have been asked to practice caution following a series of parcel explosions across the city, a 26-year-old thought it would be a good idea to issue a bomb threat that prompted the cancellation of a much-anticipated concert at the South by Southwest music festival.

Police arrested Trevor Weldon Ingram after he allegedly sent out an email to Live Nation Music, claiming there was a bomb planted at the Fair Market venue where the Grammy Award-winning hip-hop band the Roots was supposed to perform alongside Ludacris, Jessie Reyez, Rapsody, Dermot Kennedy and Tank and the Bangas.

Fortunately, officers did not find anything suspicious at the venue. However, show’s sponsor Bud Light canceled the event to ensure safety of the fans, many of whom had already showed up to watch their favorite band perform, before the Roots’ drummer Questlove took to Twitter to inform the audience the show was not going to take place.

“Uh, welp can’t say much but for those in Austin waiting in line to see us tonight,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “Tonight’s show has been cancelled. They’ll make official announcement but I’d rather save y’all the trouble of waiting in line.”

Meanwhile, authorities were “able to identify and locate the suspect believed to be tied to this threat and at 11:08 p.m. a warrant was signed” for Ingram’s arrest, who was taken into custody and charged with third-degree felony of making a terroristic threat. If convicted, he can get up to 10 years in prison.

Austin has witnessed four parcel explosions so far this month, with the last one taking place shortly after Ingram’s arrest. The first bomb killed an African-American man earlier this month while the second bomb claimed the life of a black teenager and injured his mother. The third blast severely injured an elderly Hispanic woman. The fourth explosion injured two more people.

Although Ingram’s sister, Brittany, declined to comment on her brother’s arrest, she told the local media the 26-year-old was not responsible for recent bombing that have rocked Austin.

Police have also reportedly ruled out Ingram’s connection to the series of bomb attacks. However, they believe the bombings are all connected. Not only were the materials used in making those bombs quite similar, those packages were all left on the victims’ porch in the early hours of morning. The U.S. Postal Service had not delivered them.

Given the fact that all victims were people of color, many believe this could be an act of hate. Even Austin Police Chief Brian Manley floated the possibility of it being a hate crime, before claiming they were still investigating the matter and that racism might not be the reason.

These bombings are not being called domestic terrorism either, which isn’t surprising considering the victims were people of color.

With incidents of racial and religious discrimination increasing all over the country, the concerns about these particular bombings being hate crimes don’t appear unfounded.

If there was any indication the #AustinBombings were being carried out by a Muslim there would be wall-to-wall media coverage. The bombings have clearly targeted Black people and, well, mostly crickets from mainstream media. — Jesse Benn (@JesseBenn) March 16, 2018

The #AustinBombings are domestic terrorism and so far it looks like minorities are being targeted. A real President would make solving this a top priority — Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) March 19, 2018

Another explosion in southwest Austin, Texas!

Why these bombings ain't a bigger story?



Oh yes... all of the victims have been black... — Luisa Haynes (@wokeluisa) March 19, 2018

A serial bomber is targeting men & women of color in Austin. Today, a 4th bomb went off in the last 10 days & 2 people are dead. Stay vigilant, stay alert. If you see any packages on your doorstep, make sure you see who dropped them off, otherwise don’t open them. #AustinBombings — Simar (@sahluwal) March 19, 2018

