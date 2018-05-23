Republican Trey Gowdy Slams Trump’s ‘Spygate’ Conspiracy Theory

“I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got,” he said.

Republican Trey Gowdy just contradicted President Donald Trump’s ‘spygate’ claim. Recently, President Donald Trump went on a multi-tweet rant, making up unfounded conspiracy theories about a supposed FBI informant spying on his 2016 election campaign.

SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

The commander-in-chief has been asserting – without any proof whatsoever — that the “spy” was working for the FBI on behalf of former President Barack Obama.

If the person placed very early into my campaign wasn’t a SPY put there by the previous Administration for political purposes, how come such a seemingly massive amount of money was paid for services rendered - many times higher than normal... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

However, Gowdy believes the FBI acted properly, while gathering information from Trump campaign advisers allegedly having contacts linked to Russia.

“I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got, and that it has nothing to do with Donald Trump,” he said in an interview on Fox News.

Gowdy is the first GOP lawmaker to attend a classified DOJ briefing along with other top lawmakers regarding the informant and the tactics used by the FBI during the 2016 campaign.

Unlike, most of the Republicans, he doesn’t buy Trump’s spygate theory.

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee further defended the FBI, explaining the agency was acting on Trump’s order when investigating his campaign’s ties to Kremlin.

“It looks to me like the FBI was doing what President Trump said: ‘I want you to do, find it out,’” Gowdy said. “President Trump himself in the Comey memos said, ‘If anyone connected with my campaign was working with Russia, I want you to investigate it.’ Sounds to me like that was exactly what the FBI did,” he added.

Gowdy further urged POTUS to testify before Special Counsel Robert Mueller, maintaining all the information that he had so far gone through, suggested that Trump wasn’t the inquiry’s target.

“If he were my client … I would say, if you’ve done nothing wrong, then you need to sit down with Mueller,” he said.

He explained how Trump’s repeated claims of a spy in his campaign were creating opportunities for Mueller to question his theories. It is pertinent to note how Trump has repeatedly called the investigation a “witch hunt” despite evidence against several of his campaign aides. Besides, as far as the FBI’s use of an informant to investigate the possible collusion is concerned, no evidence of wrongdoing by the FBI has yet been discovered.

People on Twitter had a lot to say about Gowdy’s assessment.

Republican Trey Gowdy said the FBI acted properly when it gathered information from an informant who spoke with Trump advisers in 2016 and that the effort had "nothing to do with Donald Trump."

Via @kyledcheney https://t.co/X0ZP9XeVnK — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) May 30, 2018

After seeing documents last week about FBI actions on Trump-Russia probe, Rep Trey Gowdy R-SC sees no misconduct pic.twitter.com/Non5CjtsNZ — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 30, 2018

Thank you Trey Gowdy for speaking the truth. https://t.co/s9sBqxNU8i — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 30, 2018

Hey #MAGA Trey Gowdy is a Patriot. He doesn’t cover for @realDonaldTrump ‘s illegal antics. Sad! https://t.co/fJ5CGKwZvS — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) May 30, 2018

Rep Trey Gowdy R-SC throws cold water on Trump claims of FBI misconduct in Russia probe https://t.co/rqaRPJ2Gjt pic.twitter.com/YQdNOo6mNo — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 30, 2018

