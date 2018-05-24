Troops Guarding Nuclear Missiles Discovered Using LSD, Other Drugs

The Air Force base where the airmen who were disciplined for drug use were stationed is responsible for 400 of the nation's nuclear weapons arsenal.

U.S. troops stationed at a military base guarding nuclear missiles were part of an underground ring of LSD users, according to a recent report.

The Associated Press uncovered the ring after it obtained records from the Air Force. Fourteen individuals at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming were disciplined when officials found out about the drug ring in 2016 after one of those involved made a slip-up on social media.

Six in total were court-martialed, and one airman even escaped to Mexico when the investigation was closing in.

None of those found to have been using the drug were doing so while on duty. But Air Force rules of conduct prohibit personnel from using drugs off-duty as well as on military installations.

Such drug abuse is concerning among any member of the military, but at the Warren base it is especially alarming. That base is responsible for overseeing more than 400 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) — in layman’s terms, a huge portion of the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

In addition to LSD, the airmen also engaged in use of cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana.

With so many individuals involved in the drug ring, being in such close proximity to these devastating weapons, more has to be done to ensure that members of our armed forces are mentally alert (and drug-free) while in service to our nation.

We cannot afford a catastrophe that could be averted by having competent personnel in place of others who are abusing drugs near nuclear weapons. It’s, quite simply put, incomprehensible that this even happened in the first place.