Trump Prematurely Congratulates Himself For GOP Candidate's Victory

It was a close call between Troy Balderson and Danny O'Connor. Yet, even before the announcement of official results, Trump credited himself for Balderson's slim lead.

President Donald Trump posted a celebratory tweet for the Republican candidate in the too-close-to-call special congressional election – and congratulated himself.

Yes. Himself.

Trump claimed victory for Troy Balderson, a longtime Trump loyalist, even as the latter held a slim lead to Democratic rival, Danny O'Connor and the official results had not been announced.

"When I decided to go to Ohio for Troy Balderson, he was down in early voting 64 to 36. That was not good," the president tweeted. "After my speech on Saturday night, there was a big turn for the better. Now Troy wins a great victory during a very tough time of the year for voting. He will win BIG in Nov."

What Trump carefully chose not to mention is the fact that 31-year-old O'Connor presented a tough challenge to 56-year-old Balderson, till the very last minute, in a congressional district that has been held by the Republican Party for more than 30 years.

While Balderson may have won, the narrow margin -- 50.2% to 49.3% -- still has Republicans concerned about the Democratic wave increasingly gaining momentum in the upcoming mid-term elections, especially in traditionally conservative districts.

Balderson will serve the rest of his predecessor, ex-Rep. Pat Tiberi's remaining term. He will come face-to-face with O’Connor again in November to represent the Ohio 12th in 2019.

However, instead of acknowledging the close call between the two candidates, Trump, as per usual, rushed to pat himself on the back, implying it was his endorsement that boosted numbers for Balderson.

Here's a fun reminder, Trump also endorsed an alleged child molester Roy Moore last December ahead of Alabama's special Senate election and he lost.

