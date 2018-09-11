© Reuters, Kevin Lamarque

This Tweet Proves, Yet Again, Trump Is Incapable Of Commemorating 9/11

by
Shafaq Naveed
Trump proves for the umpteenth time that the word empathy is not in his dictionary with his latest tweet about 9/11.

 

President Donald Trump, the inventor of useless terms like “covfefe” that don’t exist in the dictionary, proved for the umpteenth time that he’s not good at being considerate or showing empathy.

On the 17th anniversary of 9/11 — the day when the country lost 2,977 people, as a result of a terrorist attack — Trump ensured America that he knew how to count.

To honor the people who lost their loved ones in the horrific encounter, this is what Trump had to say on his favorite platform, Twitter: “17 years since September 11th!”

That’s it – that is all he said. Instead of giving messages of strength and encouragement like other presidents, all POTUS did was use 30 characters to remember the horrific national tragedy.

Terrorist militant organization al-Qaida hijacked four U.S. airliners and carried out suicide attacks at four different locations in the country on Sept. 11, 2001.

It seems like the commander-in-chief has nothing meaningful to say for the unspeakable tragedy. He also doesn’t give the impression he has the ability to write down statements that console people either. The only thing that he is good at is, apparently, bashing Democrats, the NFL, the fake news and the Russian election investigation – anything other than that doesn’t even get a proper tweet.

To make matters worse, this is how Trump reacted after he arrived in Johnstown, PA to attend the Flight 93 September 11 Memorial Service in Shanksville, PA.

 

In the past, just hours after the Twin Towers collapsed, Trump boasted about his 40 Wall Street being the tallest building in Manhattan after the World Trade Center in New York City was destroyed in the September 11 terror attacks.

“40 Wall Street actually was the second-tallest building in downtown Manhattan, and it was actually, before the World Trade Center, was the tallest,” the then-business tycoon said in a telephone interview.

“And then, when they built the World Trade Center, it became known as the second-tallest. And now it’s the tallest,” he added.

People lost their lives that day and all POTUS could think of was his building championing was now the tallest – it wasn’t. Trump’s 40 Wall Street Trump Building is reportedly 927 feet tall, whereas, 70 Pine Street actually became the area’s tallest structure at 952 feet tall after the Twin Towers collapse.

Trump is also known for making false and tasteless comments about 9/11, claiming “thousands” of Muslims celebrated the horrific New Jersey attacks.

They did not. Muslims in the United States and worldwide condemned the vile act of terrorism.

Coming back to Trump’s extremely simple tweet, this is how the internet reacted.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The president was also slammed, and rightfully so, for using double fist pumps to greet people who came to receive him for the 9/11 memorial service.

 

 

 

 

Trump should learn something from sane leaders, who actually know how to react somberly on such tragedies.

 

Trump Gives Condescending Speech, Throws Paper Towels At Puerto Ricans

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, Kevin Lamarque 

