This Tweet Proves, Yet Again, Trump Is Incapable Of Commemorating 9/11

Trump proves for the umpteenth time that the word empathy is not in his dictionary with his latest tweet about 9/11.

17 years since September 11th! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018

President Donald Trump, the inventor of useless terms like “covfefe” that don’t exist in the dictionary, proved for the umpteenth time that he’s not good at being considerate or showing empathy.

On the 17th anniversary of 9/11 — the day when the country lost 2,977 people, as a result of a terrorist attack — Trump ensured America that he knew how to count.

To honor the people who lost their loved ones in the horrific encounter, this is what Trump had to say on his favorite platform, Twitter: “17 years since September 11th!”

That’s it – that is all he said. Instead of giving messages of strength and encouragement like other presidents, all POTUS did was use 30 characters to remember the horrific national tragedy.

Terrorist militant organization al-Qaida hijacked four U.S. airliners and carried out suicide attacks at four different locations in the country on Sept. 11, 2001.

It seems like the commander-in-chief has nothing meaningful to say for the unspeakable tragedy. He also doesn’t give the impression he has the ability to write down statements that console people either. The only thing that he is good at is, apparently, bashing Democrats, the NFL, the fake news and the Russian election investigation – anything other than that doesn’t even get a proper tweet.

To make matters worse, this is how Trump reacted after he arrived in Johnstown, PA to attend the Flight 93 September 11 Memorial Service in Shanksville, PA.

.@realDonaldTrump First Lady Melania Trump greet supporters as they arrive in Johnstown, PA to attend the Flight 93 September 11 Memorial Service in Shanksville, PA pic.twitter.com/SRMBvlDLKJ — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) September 11, 2018

In the past, just hours after the Twin Towers collapsed, Trump boasted about his 40 Wall Street being the tallest building in Manhattan after the World Trade Center in New York City was destroyed in the September 11 terror attacks.

“40 Wall Street actually was the second-tallest building in downtown Manhattan, and it was actually, before the World Trade Center, was the tallest,” the then-business tycoon said in a telephone interview.

“And then, when they built the World Trade Center, it became known as the second-tallest. And now it’s the tallest,” he added.

People lost their lives that day and all POTUS could think of was his building championing was now the tallest – it wasn’t. Trump’s 40 Wall Street Trump Building is reportedly 927 feet tall, whereas, 70 Pine Street actually became the area’s tallest structure at 952 feet tall after the Twin Towers collapse.

Trump is also known for making false and tasteless comments about 9/11, claiming “thousands” of Muslims celebrated the horrific New Jersey attacks.

They did not. Muslims in the United States and worldwide condemned the vile act of terrorism.

Coming back to Trump’s extremely simple tweet, this is how the internet reacted.

So you can tweet long paragraphs about your “Witch Hunt” but that’s all you can say about 9/11? — Emily Benz (@ebenzzz_94) September 11, 2018

Dude, why? What's the purpose of this tweet? Don't you have anything more meaningful to say? — ????? (@eldiariodedross) September 11, 2018

A lot of presidents would use this day to honor the dead, rather than prove they have the ability to count. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 11, 2018

That’s it? That’s all you’re gonna say? — Katie Bartlett (@cheez4meez) September 12, 2018

Tomorrow is 17 years since September 12th. Spoiler alert — TheHarryD (@hdelgado_ox) September 12, 2018

Wow, you can count. — Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) September 12, 2018

Why do you put an exclamation point like it’s something to be excited about? It’s a sad day of remembrance. You have no humanity. — Elaine #TeamPelosi (@never_martha) September 11, 2018

That’s it?????? You tweet all day everyday and this is all you have to say? #shockingnotshocking — Becky Bush (@beckybush19) September 12, 2018

The president was also slammed, and rightfully so, for using double fist pumps to greet people who came to receive him for the 9/11 memorial service.

This is an embarrassment.

Who acts like this ?

Its supposed to be a somber moment

This is Trump ~ showing up in Shanksville, PA. for the 9/11 ceremony.

Expand the photo to look at his face.

He’s out of his mind.

Woodward named his book tight.

We should all be in FEAR pic.twitter.com/EQgZZYZztD — Dani ??Deciphering Trump’s Lies (@Dommy00785548) September 11, 2018

This is why you’re not invited to funerals. pic.twitter.com/rWlr0qVjpH — Mike ?? (@mknhme) September 12, 2018

Is today’s news, new to you? This how you greeted #Shankesville today? Are you completely lacking in decorum? The @FLOTUS was completely appropriate and respectful today. Today was not a #TrumpRally Sir. pic.twitter.com/ci6D4G1nbQ — COhummingbird (@COHummingbird) September 12, 2018

Trump should learn something from sane leaders, who actually know how to react somberly on such tragedies.

We will always remember everyone we lost on 9/11, thank the first responders who keep us safe, and honor all who defend our country and the ideals that bind us together. There's nothing our resilience and resolve can’t overcome, and no act of terror can ever change who we are. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 11, 2018

