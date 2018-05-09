Trump Accuser Rachel Crooks To Officially Run For Ohio Seat

The Democratic candidate accused Trump of sexual misconduct in 2016. Now, she wants to change people's lives, and she's starting with her state.

President Donald Trump accuser, Rachel Crooks, has secured her position in the state House race to unseat Republican state Rep. Bill Reineke in Ohio.

Running as a Democrat to represent Ohio’s 88th congressional district, Crooks, 35, will face Reineke in November.

The candidate is one of many women who alleged in 2016 that Trump sexually harassed her. In 2005, she was working as a receptionist at Trump Tower when Trump reportedly kissed her “directly on the mouth.” Her story, like many others, was mocked by Trump.

A woman I don’t know and, to the best of my knowledge, never met, is on the FRONT PAGE of the Fake News Washington Post saying I kissed her (for two minutes yet) in the lobby of Trump Tower 12 years ago. Never happened! Who would do this in a public space with live security...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

According to her campaign website, the incident marked her deeply, shaping “her future for years to come,” even if Trump doesn’t recall, or pretends not to recall, what he reportedly did to her.

But despite her story of harassment, Crooks’ website continues, she refuses to be a victim.

“[C]hoosing to run for office is not about what Trump did to Rachel; rather it is about a lack of honesty and integrity in politics, and a desire to bring about positive change,” the website explains. “Speaking out about her experience with sexual harassment has not been easy. Rachel’s experiences have made her unafraid to stand up to bullies and give a voice to the voiceless.”

Calling Trump’s presidency “demoralizing” in her campaign video, Crooks hopes to be a voice for progress in the state of Ohio come November.

I'm not afraid to speak up for what's right even when it's against one of the most powerful men in the world. Watch my bio video, find out what I stand for, and please contribute to my campaign to help me represent HD 88 in the Ohio House. Donate here: https://t.co/MPSiDXkCtR pic.twitter.com/RJ2H747XdQ — Rachel Crooks for Ohio (@RachelforOhio) March 5, 2018

With so many Democrats flipping distracts across the country from red to blue lately, it’s safe to say that Crooks has a real chance of doing the same in northwest Ohio.