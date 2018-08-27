Trump Accuses Google Of Rigging Search Results To Make Him Look Bad

“Google search results for ‘Trump News’ shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media,” the president tweeted. “In other words, they have it RIGGED.”

President Donald Trump apparently thinks Google has a vendetta against him.

In his latest Twitter rant, the commander-in-chief raged against the tech-giant, accusing it of rigging the search results so that only negative stories show up at the top when someone searches his name.

“Google search results for ‘Trump News’ shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media,” he wrote on social media. “In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal?”

The president, who once declared media “enemy of the American people,” also claimed all the results for latest news stories on him were from “left-wing” media sources, without bothering to share any stats to verify the allegations.

“96 per cent of results on 'Trump News' are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous,” the former reality star continued. “Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!”

What someone needs to tell Trump is that search results that appear on Google page depend on a lot of factors like page rankings, keywords and a person’s browsing history etc. Also, it’s a complex algorithm where Google, like other search engines, use automated programs to crawl through different websites.

Moreover, what exactly did he mean when he said the situation “will be addressed?” Is he going to prosecute Google for allegedly making him look bad on the internet?

As pointed out by The Verge, Trump’s bizarre rant may have been inspired by a similar argument that first surfaced on right-wing site PJ Media, where a supposed analyst wrote a detailed review about how she discovered all top-ranking news outlets were left-leaning.

“It got much, much worse when I analyzed the first 100 items that Google returned in a search for news on ‘Trump,’” wrote Paula Bolyard. “CNN, by a wide margin, appeared most frequently, with nearly twice as many results returned as the second-place finisher, The Washington Post. Other left-leaning outlets also fared well, including NBC, CNBC, The Atlantic, and Politico.”

It’s quite alarming to think the president would not only believe but propagate such claims without even making sure if any of it was actually true, or if there were some other reasons behind it except a secret conspiracy to damage his reputation.

