After Jacksonville Shooting And McCain's Death, Trump Praises Himself

Ignoring two national tragedies, Trump, true to his form, tried to make the conversation all about himself.

President Donald Trump had long feuded with deceased senator and former GOP presidential candidate John McCain.

Trump’s weak tweet, which he allegedly posted after refusing a lengthier tribute by the White House, was widely panned as it made no mention of McCain’s heroics as one of the nation’s most celebrated war vet.

After failing to mention McCain’s contribution to the United States or talking about the Jacksonville video gaming event shooting, which left three dead and 11 injured, Trump took to Twitter to do what he does best: praise himself.

He quoted Washington Times’ article and went on a lengthy rant that included his “Fake News” rhetoric to the “booming economy.”

“Mainstream Media tries to rewrite history to credit Obama for Trump accomplishments. Since President Trump took office, the economy is booming. The stronger the economy gets, the more desperate his critics are. O had weakest recovery since Great Depression.” @WashTimes — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

Over 90% approval rating for your all time favorite (I hope) President within the Republican Party and 52% overall. This despite all of the made up stories by the Fake News Media trying endlessly to make me look as bad and evil as possible. Look at the real villains please! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018

Fantastic numbers on consumer spending released on Friday. Stock Market hits all time high! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

And it is not like Trump did not have time to acknowledge the two most talked about tragedies in the U.S. at the moment.

He was spotted at the Trump National Gold Club on Sunday, where he was greeted by a string of pro and anti-Trump protesters.

On Twitter, the POTUS was berated for the lack of respect for McCain and failure to even mention the Jacksonville shooting.

It’s been four hours, and Donald Trump still hasn’t tweeted anything about the deadly Jacksonville shooting. Instead he posted a tweet whining about how he doesn’t get enough credit for his supposed accomplishments. What a sick twisted fuck. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 26, 2018

Why are you tweeting about what Obama did rather than saying anything even remotely useful or presidential about the terrible mass-shooting that took place hours ago in #Jacksonville??



Oh that’s right, cuz it doesn’t help your agenda in any way.



YOU. ARE. SCUM. — ??? ??????? (@unkonfined) August 26, 2018

@realdonaldtrump talks about himself on the day the rest of the USA is talking about John McCain. No surprise there, Private Bone Spurs is a baby who is trying to take credit for Obama policies that boosted US economy. — oxfordgirl (@oxfordgirl) August 27, 2018

What a knob. Why don’t you focus on fixing your gun laws. Yet another mass shooting in the U.S. but sure hey, that’s grand. Where’s your obligatory ‘I’m sending my condolences and prayers’ posts??? — heather everitt (@heathereveritt1) August 27, 2018

Trump will reportedly not be invited to McCain’s funeral, even though Vice President Mike Pence and McCain’s 2008 presidential rival, Obama, will both be asked to attend. According to sources, Obama and former president George W. Bush will also deliver eulogies for the deceased war veteran.

McCain and Trump shared a rocky relationship over the years, with both speaking out against one another on public forums.

Most recently, Trump signed into law a military funding bill that is named after Sen. John McCain. But in his remarks discussing the bill, Trump never once mentioned McCain’s name.

What a tiny man. Trump deliberately leaves John McCain's name off of the bill at signing, just calls it "The National Defense Authorization Act" pic.twitter.com/L7AMXQfQKY — Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) August 13, 2018

McCain was one of Trump’s fiercest critics, especially after the POTUS’ disastrous Helsinki summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Today’s press conference in #Helsinki was one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory.



My full statement on the #HelsinkiSummit: https://t.co/lApjctZyZl — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 16, 2018

The feud dates back to 2015, when Trump announced he would be running for president, followed by extremely racist comments where he denounced Mexicans as rapists.

The very foul mouthed Sen. John McCain begged for my support during his primary (I gave, he won), then dropped me over locker room remarks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2016

John McCain called thousands of people "crazies" when they came to seek help on illegal immigration last week in Phoenix. He owes apology! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2015

The Veterans Administration is in shambles and our veterans are suffering greatly. John McCain has done nothing to help them but talk. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2015

One of the reasons I am no fan of John McCain is that our Vets are being treated so badly by him and the politicians. I will fix VA quickly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2015

McCain, over the years, made it very clear that he did not agree with Trump’s viewpoints, especially on immigration.

People have come to this country from everywhere, and people from everywhere have made America great. Our immigration policy should reflect that truth, and our elected officials, including our President, should respect it. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) January 12, 2018

The people of #Montenegro boldly withstood pressure from #Putin’s Russia to embrace democracy. The Senate voted 97-2 supporting its accession to #NATO. By attacking Montenegro & questioning our obligations under NATO, the President is playing right into Putin’s hands. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 18, 2018

To our allies: bipartisan majorities of Americans remain pro-free trade, pro-globalization & supportive of alliances based on 70 years of shared values. Americans stand with you, even if our president doesn’t. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) June 10, 2018

An American president does not lead the Free World by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections. And by doing so with Vladimir Putin, President Trump insulted every Russian citizen who was denied the right to vote in a free and fair election. https://t.co/lcQTBi7CA1 — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) March 20, 2018

The president also mocked McCain — whose extended torture resulted in a life-long inability to raise his arms properly — when he voted “no” to the GOP’s skinny Obamacare repeal by reportedly mimicking the senator’s thumbs-down motion in private.

Trump, who deferred from service in Vietnam five times, citing “bone spurs” in his foot, has also mocked the former army pilot, claiming, McCain only became a war hero “because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.”

