Trump Admin Plans To House Migrant Children In Military Bases

Inspectors found 150 health violations at child immigration shelters in Texas, where HHS is eyeing several military bases as sites to house immigrant children.

The issue of family separation and child detention has become a cause of public outcry in the U.S., where the Trump administration is rightfully blamed for majorly mishandling immigration issues.

The blaring outrage over Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ announcement of ripping families apart hadn’t even subsided when the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) revealed a shocking piece of information in April: the agency had lost track of nearly 1,500 migrant children.

According to a recent report by publishing company McClatchy, HHS was considering several Texas military bases as sites for tent cities to house thousands of immigrant children who were separated from their parents.

The department had reportedly shortlisted an Army base close to El Paso, Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene and Good fellow Air Force Base in San Angelo as potential locations for temporary shelters for between 1,000 and 5,000 children.

While the agency was looking for sites to house more unaccompanied children, a study came into light which revealed around 150 instances of health violations in more than a dozen shelters in Texas where immigrant children were kept.

Apparently, the department just thoughtlessly separated families without making any sort of arrangements to house children who are unduly punished for a crime nobody knows of.

Not long ago, a Democratic senator from Oregon was denied entry into a detention facility in Brownsville, Texas, which was reportedly housing immigrant children who had been separated from their parents.

State regulators noted the violations in Texas’ shelters included lack of supervision, lack of timely medical care and absolutely no caution when prescribing kids medicines. Like separating them from their parents wasn’t enough, the agency failed to be even remotely sensitive toward kids who were in a foreign land without their loved ones.

However, the current administration has done little to hide its nonchalance towards the missing children, their whereabouts and the conditions they were put in.

For instance, the department conveniently side stepped when it said it wasn’t “legally responsible” for finding the 1,500 lost kids, or when the President Donald Trump shamelessly blamed the Democrats for the situation and urged people on Twitter to put pressure on Democrats to end the “law” that separates children from their parents.

Despite protests from immigration and civil rights groups who have decried such practices as inhumane, the Trump administration was undeterred and continued to make lives of immigrants a living hell.

Also, when Texas Sen. Ted Cruz himself believed the draconian measures taken against asylum seekers and immigrants were unavoidable, then what good could one expect out of contractors who run these shelters in the state?

Read More See Ted Cruz Mercilessly Inform A Worried Woman He Will Deport Her

Banner Image Credits: REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon