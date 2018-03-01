Trump’s Refugee Head Denied Abortions To 4 Women

Scott Lloyd is relentless in imposing his personal religious beliefs on the vulnerable women he's supposed to help.

The head of the Health and Human Service’s Office of Refugee Resettlement, Scott Lloyd, does not believe that undocumented immigrants deserve the right to abortions and allegedly forced four women to complete their pregnancies against their will.

MSNBC recently introduced a set of documents set to be used by the American Civil Liberties Union against Lloyd in court, after allegations that he not only forced minors to give birth, but barred them from speaking with lawyers.

Lloyd, a staunch supporter of anti-abortion views, joined the ORR when he was appointed in 2017 without any prior experience of working with refugees. He has since been documented trying to impose his personal religious views on the marginalized population he is supposed to help.

The ACLU questioned Lloyd about his beliefs and obligations for undocumented minors. “Are there any circumstances under which you would approve an abortion request?” a lawyer asked him in late 2017 during the clip played on MSNBC.

“I don’t know,” replied the ORR head.

Rape victims aren’t excluded from this either. When a 17-year old rape victim requested for an abortion, Lloyd allegedly forced the minor to go through with the pregnancy under the archaic and paternalistic view that aborting a child, who will be a U.S. citizen, would further traumatize her.

The girl was eventually allowed to get an abortion only after the ACLU was tipped off and the case was taken to court.

Previously, another Jane Doe residing in the ORR shelter was denied an abortion. The undocumented teen’s case was taken to court after ACLU filed a lawsuit against Trump administration.

District Judge Chutkan sided with ACLU lawyer, Brigitte Amiri, granting Jane Doe’s request. “Just because she’s here illegally doesn’t mean she doesn’t have constitutional rights,” she said.

According to Amiri, “We never should have had to fight this in the first place. It should never have been something that we needed to go to court over.”

Read More Trump Admin Is Preventing Two More Immigrants From Obtaining Abortions

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Kamil Krzaczynski, Reuters