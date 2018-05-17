Trump Administration To Bar Abortions At Federal-Funded Health Units

“Any grantees that perform, support, or refer for abortion have a choice – disentangle themselves from abortion or fund their activities with privately raised funds.”

The Trump administration is reportedly planning to propose new rules to bar the Planned Parenthood and other health-care service providers from performing abortions at facilities receiving federal family planning funds.

It is a widely known fact that President Donald Trump and his administration oppose abortion. Be it his first executive order, which restrained health clinics around the world from even talking about abortion, or the fact his administration prevented two young immigrant women in federal custody from obtaining an abortion– they have collectively denied women the right to make decisions about their body.

Read More Trump’s Refugee Head Denied Abortions To 4 Women

In the light of these events, the latest step seems to be consistent with the administration’s push to curtail abortion. It will also resurrect a Reagan-era rule that would prohibit federally-funded family planning clinics from providing or mentioning abortions at any facility.

According to an anonymous administration official, the proposal under consideration will be filed by the Department of Health Human Services and would require the facilities receiving the federal funding to have nothing to do with conducting abortions.

Although there are already laws present that prevent federal funds to directly finance abortions, nonprofit organizations like Planned Parenthood do accept federal money for services like annual checkups and screenings.

However, under Trump’s presidency, the White House had already restored a ban on funding taxpayer money to foreign aid organizations that provide or promote abortions and also revoked guidance issued under Obama administration that helped protect Planned Parenthood from efforts at the state level, reducing the funding it received.

"This proposal does not necessarily defund Planned Parenthood, as long as they're willing to disentangle taxpayer funds from abortion as a method of family planning, which is required by the Title X law," said a Trump administration official. "Any grantees that perform, support, or refer for abortion have a choice -- disentangle themselves from abortion or fund their activities with privately raised funds."

Under the new rule, if health care sectors want to ensure smooth inflow of federal family planning dollars, they would have to make sure services surrounding abortion are not just performed at different facilities but also by different employees.

However, the good thing is, Planned Parenthood will not get overly affected by the law in question as it receives some of its funding from programs such as Title X and most of it from the federal and state welfare program, Medicaid.

The proposition is also long sought by conservatives and evangelicals who will most probably applaud the decision if an official announcement is made to confirm it.

On the other hand, advocates of abortion and medical groups have decried the policy as “gag rule.”

Jessica Marcella of the National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association said the physical separation of family planning clinics from facilities where abortion is provided would majorly disrupt the services for women all across the country.

Read More Trump Admin Is Preventing Two More Immigrants From Obtaining Abortions

Banner / Thumbnail : Kevin Lamarque