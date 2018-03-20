Team Trump Met Saudi Royals And Something Was Missing – Women

President Donald Trump and his administration met the prince of the ultraconservative Saudi nation at the White House without a woman in sight.

An all-male Saudi delegation reportedly met with President Donald Trump and almost 20 members of his administration at the White House. As Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was sitting on one side of the table with his delegates, President Donald Trump was sitting on the other side with his team in a tightly packed room.

There was just one problem – Trump’s side also had zero women.

So Trump basically welcomed the prince of the ultraconservative nation without the representation of women in America.

Vice President Mike Pence and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner were reportedly joined by national security adviser H.R. McMaster, chief of staff John Kelly, energy secretary Rick Perry and outgoing White House economic adviser Gary Cohn were present with the president at the American side of the table.

The meeting held between Trump and Salman last time also had no women.

The dynamics at the table were consistent with the last meeting. The people present at the table were all-male and all-white.

It is pertinent to note that Saudi Arabia is a country that is known for oppressing the rights of women and religious minorities, and now, this stark absence of women and other minorities on the part of Trump sends an extremely disturbing message across the table.

Even though the conservative nation has loosened some of stricter rules and has allowed women to drive in the country, the nation is still far from calling itself free when it comes to the rights of women specially the fact U.S. didn’t seat even a single woman is now being criticized, and for all the right reasons.

After all, the U.S. portrays itself as a leader of human rights.

Then why couldn’t they see how women’s rights are oppressed in Saudi Arabia and how important it was to make women a part of the meeting.

Apparently, all Trump cares for is selling weapons of mass destruction to the country. Trump told reporters the relationship between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia is "probably the strongest it’s ever been." He also explained he hoped to sell more military equipment to the Saudi Arabian state.

"Saudi Arabia is a very wealthy nation, and they're going to give the United States some of that wealth, hopefully, in the form of jobs, in the form of the purchase of the finest military equipment anywhere in the world," said the commander-in-chief.

Coming back to the meeting, Trump probably couldn’t seat a woman on the table because his administration is male dominated. From the women who actually do work in the Trump administration, probably U.S. ambassador Nikki Haley could have been present.

But she wasn’t and what’s more, the president’s daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, was also missing.

People on Twitter had a lot to say about this all-male dominated table at the White House.

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, Jonathan Ernst