Trump Administration No Longer Wants To Monitor Greenhouse Gases

It seems the Trump administration had started to run the country by an old adage “you can’t manage what you don’t measure” as it no longer wants to track potent greenhouse gases that are released in the atmosphere.

As a part of its wider attack on climate science, the Trump administration has quietly ended funding for NASA’s research program, Carbon Monitoring System (CMS) that tracks the world’s flow of carbon dioxide from the space.

President Donald Trump had made sure to stack his administration with appointees who share his disbelief in the scientific evidence of climate change — and they have not disappointed him as they have relentlessly used alarming tactics to sweep facts and figures about atmospheric change under the rug.

However, environmentalists and scientists are concerned about the repercussions of the withdrawal from the deal.

The director of Tufts University's Center for International Environment and Resource Policy in Medford, Kelly Sims Gallagher, fears the administration’s recent move will jeopardize plans to keep global emissions in check, as decided in the Paris Climate Accord.

"If you cannot measure emissions reductions, you cannot be confident that countries are adhering to the agreement. Canceling the CMS is a grave mistake," Gallagher said.

A senior scientist at Applied GeoSolutions in New Hampshire, Stephen Hagen, was “disappointed” by the White House’s decision to scrap the system which was necessary to keep the pollution at bay.

“[This] means we're going to be less capable of tracking changes in carbon," he added.

An expert of climate change, Rachel Licker of the Union of Concerned Scientists, also told the BBC that “dismantling CMS will adversely affect our ability to track flows of carbon through our land, oceans and atmosphere.”

Daniel Jacob, an atmospheric chemist at Harvard University, said “it is an ironic time to kill the program.” As in coming years, the space’s agency has planned several space-based carbon observatories which are crucial to administer the emissions into the atmosphere.

According to the Science magazine, NASA spokesman Steve Cole said the program was canceled due to “budget constraints and higher priorities within the science budget.”

Cole didn’t mention any other project the agency plans to undertake since it has ended the existing grant of millions of dollars to CMS.

The latest move is consistent with Trump’s disregard for one of the most pressing issues of the 21st century. In June last year the commander-in-chief pulled out from the landmark 2015 Paris agreement, citing the deal put American workers at an "economic disadvantage".

