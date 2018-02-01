For Wife-Beaters And Neo-Nazis, Trump Admin Considers 'All Sides'

“The president believes, as he said the other day, you have to consider all sides,” said Kellyanne Conway, defending Trump’s reaction to Rob Porter’s scandal.

Just recently, President Donald Trump declared his support for former White House chief of staff, Rob Porter, after he was accused of domestic violence against his two ex-wives.

After doubting the survivors, Trump sympathized with their alleged attackers, saying some claims might be “false” and “old" and that one should respect "due process."

Trump's response to Porter's scandal was further defended by White House adviser Kellyanne Conway as she plead the media to "consider all sides."

“The president believes, as he said the other day, you have to consider all sides. He has said this in the past about incidents that relate to him as well," Conway said in an interview on ABC’s "This Week."

The White House's defense of alleged wife-beaters is disturbingly reminiscent of the one delivered by Trump in the wake of Charlottesville rally last August. Despite reports and social media accounts documenting violence perpetrated mostly by white supremacists, and not anti-racism counter-protesters, Trump argued to consider actions on "both sides."

It's not as if the president wasn't aware that a white supremacist, James Alex Fields Jr., 20, killed a 32-year-old counter protester, Heather D. Heyer during the Virginia rally. He just chose to ignore that information.

The same has been the case with alleged perpetrators of domestic violence at the White House. A number of Trump's top aides were reportedly aware of Porter’s behavior.

Yet, the Trump administration stood by him, ignoring the accusations.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has also vouched for Porter’s character.

“I have worked directly with Rob Porter nearly every day for the last year and the person I know is someone of the highest integrity and exemplary character. Those of us who have the privilege of knowing him are better people because of it,” she said.

“Rob Porter is a man of true integrity and honor and I can’t say enough good things about him. He is a friend, a confidante and a trusted professional. I am proud to serve alongside him,” chief of staff John Kelly had said.

Trump is someone who doesn't hesitate before calling an entire ethnicity, "rapists and murderers." It's appalling how accommodating he is when it comes to alleged wife-beaters and white supremacists.

