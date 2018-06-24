Ex-Trump Aide To Democrat: ‘You Are Out Of Your Cotton-Picking Mind’

“Brother, let me tell you something. ... I've got some relatives who picked cotton and I’m not going to sit back and let you attack me,” said the Democrat.

Another day, another stupid rhetoric from a former Trump aide.

David Bossie, the former deputy campaign manager of the 2016 Trump campaign, told a black guest on a Fox News segment that he was out of his “cotton-picking mind.”

Bossie, who is also the president of the conservative think-tank Citizens United, was having a discussion revolving around the issues surrounding the forcible detention of at least 2,300 migrant children with Fox News host Ed Henry and Democratic communications expert Joel Payne and, as often happens when discussing common-sense with President Donald Trump’s toadies, the conversation devolved into name-calling and racial slurs.

At one point, Bossie pointed out a tweet by former conservative CIA Director Gen. Michael Hayden which likened the migrant detention centers with Nazi Germany concentration camps.

“Michael Hayden posted a picture of Auschwitz…This is quite honestly disgusting,” Bossie said, while stating such attacks would not endear Democrats to the public or help them win in 2018 elections

The back and forth continued until suddenly Bossie burst out at Payne, “You are out of your cotton-picking mind.”

The racially-charged comment understandably made Payne blow up.

“Cotton-picking mind?” Payne exclaimed. “Brother, let me tell you something. Let me tell you something, I got some relatives who picked cotton and I'm not going to sit back and let you attack me on TV like that. You better watch your mouth.”

Instead of apologizing, Bossie simply looked confused and asked, “Attack you how? You are out of your mind.”

As the guests started yelling at each other, Henry tried to take control of the situation but knowing the cause was lost, called for an end to the panel.

The host later gave a half-baked statement:

“I just want to address what happened in that debate, it obviously got fiery, David Bossie used a phrase that clearly offended Joel Payne and offended many others. I don’t know what David meant by it.” Henry said. “You know, what went back and forth between the two of them. I’ve known David a long time. I’ll let him address exactly what he said. But I want to make sure that Fox News and this show, myself, we don’t agree with that particular phrase.”

“It was obviously offensive and these debates get fiery, that’s unfortunate. We like to have honest and spirited debates, but not phrases like that, obviously. And so I will just leave it at that,” he added.

Henry’s “apology” was more of a defense of Bossie rather than a request for forgiveness to Payne. The host said he didn’t “know what David meant by” the slur, which is highly improbable, considering mentions of picking cotton are widely used by racists, white people to refer to black slavery during the 19th century.

Later Bossie also made an attempt of damage control.

During a heated segment on Fox & Friends today, I should have chosen my words more carefully and never used the offensive phrase that I did. I apologize to Joel Payne, Fox News and its viewers. — David Bossie (@David_Bossie) June 24, 2018

However, the apology is insufficient especially coming from Bossie whom Trump has described as “a friend of mine for many years,” according to the Washington Post.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Bossie will experience any lasting harm from his hateful rhetoric. Fox News and the Republican Party in general do not have any issues with racists. However, the damage to the black community from statements like these is much more far-reaching.

