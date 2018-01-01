The Architect Of Trump's Muslim Ban Pushed On Child Separation Policy

Donald Trump claimed he hated separating families at the border but his top aide on immigration, Stephen Miller, called it a “simple decision.”



The Trump administration has separated nearly 2,000 children fat the U.S.-Mexico border between April 19 and May 31, as it continues to implement stringent border enforcement policies.



While President Donald Trump placed the blame of the draconian policy on Democrats, it appears the driving force behind the latest separations is one of his own aides, The New York Times reports.

Now, Trump claims he hates the controversial policy but Stephen Miller called it a “simple decision.”

“No nation can have the policy that whole classes of people are immune from immigration law or enforcement. … The message is that no one is exempt from immigration law,” he was quoted as saying.

As heartless as it may be, it's not a shocking statement coming from Miller.

Unlike other current and former members of the Trump administration, such as Kellyanne Conway, Ivanka Trump, Sebastian Gorka and Steve Bannon, Miller keeps a low profile.

And that's exactly what makes him even more dangerous.

Miller is not only the one who reportedly pushed Trump on separating children from their parents at the border but also devised the first version of the administration's controversial Muslim ban, which had roots in his Islamophobic views, which date back to his college days.

While he was a student at Duke University, Miller helped organize the "Terrorism Awareness Project," an initiative that warned students against "Islamofascism." The anti-Muslim project was the product of a broader white nationalistic belief that the United States, and the western civilization in general, is at war with Islam.

"Gripped by complacency and the omnipresent force of political correctness, our nation has failed to educate our youth about the holy war being waged against us and what needs to be done to defeat the Jihadists that are waging this war," Miller wrote in a blogpost for the project, according to CNN. "American kids attend school in an educational system corrupted by the hard left. In this upside-down world, America is the villain and Jihadists the victims of our foreign policy. Instead of opening eyes, we are fastening blindfolds."

Considering his hardline, bigoted, views on immigration, it doesn't come as a surprise that he urged Trump to consider the “nuclear option" that would discourage immigrants from unlawfully entering the United States.

