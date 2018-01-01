Trump Allegedly Offered To Buy A Condo For Stormy Daniels

“He would call all the time. That man can talk about nothing for hours,” claimed Keith Munyan while talking about President Donald Trump.

Keith Munyan who is a close friend of Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, claimed her pal was once given keys to a New York condominium by the future President Donald Trump.

Munyan, who was among the four people Daniels included in the nondisclosure agreement she signed with Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, said he eavesdropped on his friend’s calls with Trump all the time.

“He would call all the time. That man can talk about nothing for hours,” Munyan told The Daily Beast.

He claimed, the reality TV star allegedly offered Daniels the keys to a New York condo in 2006, but the adult film star denied. After that, according to Munyan, “Trump proposed she move into his unfinished Trump Tower in Tampa, Florida.”

Munyan, who referred to himself as Daniels “gay dad,” also alleged that his friend was also offered a spot on “The Apprentice” while she was having an alleged affair with Trump. The Los Angeles fashion photographer had befriended Daniels in 2005. According to Munyan, the adult film actress had “textbook generic” sex with Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

The adult film star recently sent a letter to Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, offering to return the $130,000 she was paid to stay quiet about her affair with the president.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders maintained Trump’s rhetoric of these allegations as being baseless. However, Munyan, said the agreement - which also forced her to hand over any text messages or images relating to Trump - was signed by Daniels just “because she felt intimidated'.”

“The reason Stormy signed the NDA was to protect her family,” he said.

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, Eduardo Munoz