Trump Allegedly Called Hope Hicks ‘Stupid’ Before She Resigned

Being called "stupid" by President Donald Trump after her testimony was reportedly the final straw for former White House communications director Hope Hicks.

#HopeHicks resignation is laced with the type of irony you can only get from corruption. If she hadn't been willing to lie for Trump, he likely would have fired her long ago.



The only mistake she made in this Administration's eyes, was telling the truth about the lies. pic.twitter.com/3fpWg59WAp — Wes Jordan💦 (@wesley_jordan) February 28, 2018

Despite Hope Hicks’ seemingly amicable resignation from her position as White House communications director, it appears President Donald Trump may have actually berated her and called her “stupid.”

After Hicks admitted to a congressional investigative committee on Tuesday that she told “white lies” for Trump, he purportedly asked her how she could be so stupid.

“And apparently that was the final straw for Hope Hicks,” said journalist Erin Burnett, who learned of the degrading conversation from an unnamed source.

Hicks resigned Wednesday.

“Hicks was crying as news of her impending departure rippled through Washington and beyond,” one senior official said.

Of course, the White House has denied that the president berated Hicks. Even she refrained from addressing the alleged incident by issuing a gracious statement that indicated she was actually leaving on good terms.

“There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump,” she said.

A source reportedly told People magazine: “She has been incredibly loyal to him for a long time, but it’s been a tough few years and she had enough. She needed to make a change after everything she has been through.”

As Burnett noted in her segment, Hicks is the third communications director to exit the White House, and a slew of other officials have either resigned or been fired throughout Trump's presidency.

If the accusations are true that Trump berated Hicks with such degrading language for simply being honest, then Hicks made the right choice stepping away from that toxic administration.