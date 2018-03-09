Trump Allegedly Includes Fox Host On Phone During Oval Office Meetings

Trump reportedly relies so heavily on Fox News that he actually calls one of its anchors to have him participate in official meetings in the Oval Office.

As if mainstream media bias wasn't evident enough, President Donald Trump makes it blatantly clear with his frequent praise of the more conservative network Fox News and constant criticism of its more left-leaning rivals, CNN and MSNBC.

According to Business Insider, Trump relies so heavily on Fox News that he actually calls one of its anchors to have him participate in official meetings in the Oval Office.

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs is, apparently, Trump’s go-to for advice. The president purportedly puts Dobbs on speakerphone during official conversations on “some of the administration’s more sensitive discussions.”

This bond is somewhat unsurprising considering Dobbs and Trump reportedly share very similar views on immigration and other policy matters and the television personality often defends the president against his critics.

The Daily Beast quoted a senior White House official as saying that Trump “cherishes Lou.”

Despite their apparent friendship, there are several issues with Trump calling upon Dobbs to chime in on official government business. For one thing, Dobbs is not a politician. He is a television personality who does political commentary.

Contrary to what Trump seems to believe, Dobbs' profession does not actually make him equipped to weigh in on government affairs or policy decisions.

Additionally, their close relationship makes it quite difficult to trust Dobbs' coverage of the president. Instead of presenting true and unbiased facts to the public, he could spread whatever narrative or propaganda that will paint his friend in the best light. As Trump's confidant, his credibility as a journalist is compromised.

As for Trump, the fact that he would even seek the advice of a broadcaster at all highlights the sad reality that he has no idea what he is doing as president. Has his revolving door of an administration really proven to be so incompetent that he has to take guidance from a television anchor?

If this is the case, our country is in big trouble.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons, Gage Skidmore