Trump And Congressman Slammed For Photo-Op With Bag Of 'Prayer Cards'

“This is the most ridiculous thing I have ever seen,” wrote one commenter under GOP Congressman Mike Bost’s photo with President Donald Trump.

Following the horrific high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, last week that left 17 people dead and several others still fighting for their lives in hospitals, politicians have been hit with criticism for offering thoughts and prayers without action.

One Republican congressman, in particular, is facing critical backlash for handing President Donald Trump an actual Ziploc bag filled to the brim with “prayer cards.”

Rep. Mike Bost (R-Illinois) shared a photo on Facebook last week with him and Trump in the Oval Office smiling while holding up the bag.

“Tracy and other ladies from Southern Illinois collected prayer cards, which I hand delivered to President Donald J. Trump,” Bost wrote in the caption accompanying the cringe-worthy photo.

Read More Man Saws AR-15 In Half On Facebook In Response To School Shootings

Bost did not specifically say the cards were related to the Parkland shooting, but the timing of this little stunt certainly seems awfully convenient. Many of Bost’s constituents also noticed the irony and responded to the post with anger and outrage as the photo appeared to be a slap in the face to all those — including shooting survivors — who are calling for gun control in the wake of this latest shooting.

“This is the most ridiculous thing I have ever seen. You are literally in charge of making the laws for gun control and you delivered thoughts and prayers,” wrote one constituent named Ellen Elizabeth in response to the post. “That is an offensive smack in the face to all the people who don’t have a right to healthcare but the shooter has a right to his guns.”

Other commenters shared their criticisms as well, calling out Bost and Trump for their inaction and insensitivity to the tragic epidemic plaguing our country.

If only these men were as enthusiastic about gun control as they are about phony photo-ops, then perhaps we'd actually stand a chance. For now, all we're getting out of our so-called leaders is a Ziploc bag full of colorful Post-It notes that may or may not actually have kind words and prayers written on them.

Read More Rush Limbaugh Bashes Teen Shooting Survivors For Demanding Gun Control

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons, US Congress