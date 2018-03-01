Trump Reportedly Asked Kelly To Boot Ivanka and Jared From White House

According to sources familiar with the matter, President Donald Trump has grown frustrated with daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Looks like President Donald Trump doesn’t want his favorite child and her spouse to remain in the White House any longer.

A day after Axios reported the White House Chief of Staff John Kelly was probably going to be in some sort of a “death match” with senior aides Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, another report surfaced claiming the commander-in-chief is growing increasingly frustrated with the couple more popularly known as “Javanka.”

As The New York Times reported, Trump’s irritation stems from the recent scrutiny into Kushner’s business dealings and the fact Ivanka has been reportedly exploiting her role as first daughter since joining the administration. In fact, according to sources close to Trump, the former reality TV star has said neither Ivanka nor her husband should have assumed positions in the West Wing in the first place and even asked Kelly to get rid of them.

“Privately, some aides have expressed frustration that Mr. Kushner and his wife, the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump, have remained at the White House, despite Mr. Trump at times saying they never should have come to the White House and should leave,” read the report. “Yet aides also noted that Mr. Trump has told the couple that they should keep serving in their roles, even as he has privately asked Mr. Kelly for his help in moving them out.”

Kushner, who had been operating under an interim security clearance for about a year, recently lost access to the most valued U.S. intelligence report, the President’s Daily Brief, after it was revealed he made amendments to forms detailing his financial assets and contacts with foreign officials.

Kelly’s decision to revoke his clearance not only reduces Kushner’s prominent role in international negotiations, particularly the Middle East peace negotiations, but also leaves him unable to access the most tightly guarded U.S. intelligence.

The Trump son-in-law also made headlines after it was revealed his business received multi-million dollar loans from Apollo Global Management and Citigroup Inc. after their executives held separate meetings with Kushner in the White House.

As for Ivanka, the report claimed she drew irk of the senior officials by exploiting her role as the first daughter.

Given the ongoing tensions between Kelly and Javanka, one can only assume Ivanka and Jared’s time in the White House is running out. Then again, Kelly has been on thin ice with Trump lately too. It might be a race to the exit door between Kelly and Javanka.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Yuri Gripas