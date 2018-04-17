In An Ironic Tweet, Trump Asks Tester To Resign Over False Claims

It seems while asking Sen. Tester to resign over “false” claims, the president has conveniently forgotten numerous false claims he has made over the years.

On April 28, early in the morning, President Donald Trump cracked his fingers and went after Sen. John Tester (D-MT) for his critique of the now-withdrawn Veteran Affairs nominee and the president’s doctor Ronny Jackson.

Trump asked Tester to resign over “false” accusations that have left Jackson’s family “devastated.”

Allegations made by Senator Jon Tester against Admiral/Doctor Ron Jackson are proving false. The Secret Service is unable to confirm (in fact they deny) any of the phony Democrat charges which have absolutely devastated the wonderful Jackson family. Tester should resign. The..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2018

....great people of Montana will not stand for this kind of slander when talking of a great human being. Admiral Jackson is the kind of man that those in Montana would most respect and admire, and now, for no reason whatsoever, his reputation has been shattered. Not fair, Tester! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2018

Trump had already gone after Tester in his interview on “Fox& Friends,” which could prove to be a legal nightmare for the president after a belligerent rant.

“I watch what Jon Tester, of Montana — a state that I won by, like, over 20 points. You know, really, they love me and I love them. And I want to tell you that Jon Tester, I think this is going to cause him a lot of problems in his state,” he said during the interview.

Tester made several accusations about Jackson during a CNN interview.

Democratic US Sen. Jon Tester says embattled Veterans Affairs nominee Ronny Jackson was known for handing out prescriptions "like candy," adding that "in the White House they call him the candy man" https://t.co/kMZHGudoc5 pic.twitter.com/WXaPghCewv — CNN International (@cnni) April 25, 2018

Tester replied to Trump’s call for his resignation through a statement that said it is “my duty to make sure Montana veterans get what they need and have earned, and I’ll never stop fighting for them as their senator.”

However, what is interesting about the president’s tweet calling for Tester to resign is the numerous false claims he has made about personnel as well as his presidential performance. ThinkProgress’ list of false claims made by the president highlights the hypocrisy in the statement made by Trump.

The shiniest credential on that list is the “birther” conspiracy, where, not once but many times, Trump claimed former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States.

He has also claimed Hilary Clinton lied to the FBI over the use of a personal e-mail server; the claims were refuted by former FBI Director James Comey.

On the other hand, it might have been Trump who lied to Comey when he told the former FBI director that he did not stay the night in Russia in 2013. He claimed he did, in the interview on “Fox &Friends.”

"Of course I stayed there," Trump said on "Fox & Friends." "I stayed there a very short period of time, but of course I stayed. Well his memos said, 'I left immediately' — I never said that."

In a stretched out feud with Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), Trump tweeted the senator is responsible for the Iran nuclear deal despite the fact that Corker voted against it.

Bob Corker gave us the Iran Deal, & that's about it. We need HealthCare, we need Tax Cuts/Reform, we need people that can get the job done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

According to The Washington Post, Trump made 1,950 false or misleading claims in 2017 alone. Similarly, his Pennsylvania speech, which was supposed to back up Rick Saccone, was also full of false numbers. With all the facts in account, it is indeed very bold of the president to call for Tester to resign.

It is also important to note, the accusations against Jackson did not only come from Tester. CNN sources claimed Republicans and Democrats on the Senate panel were informed of Jackson’s misconduct more than once in his career.

Jackson later withdrew from the nomination to head the Department of Veteran Affairs, and also will not serve as Trump's doctor going forward.

Read More Trump Doesn’t Want Ronny Jackson To Be His VA Nominee Anymore

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas