Trump’s Idea Of Honoring Labor Day? Attack A Union Leader

“Richard Trumka was… so against the working men and women of our country, and the success of the U.S. itself, that it is easy to see why unions are doing so poorly. A Dem!”

Want to know what’s the worst day to attack a union leader? Labor Day. Unfortunately, it seems President Donald Trump has not gotten the memo.

Trump started the day “honoring” the American labor movement by openly attacking AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, a top organized labor leader. In a misspelled tweet, which was fixed several hours later, Trump accused Trumka of harming the working-class American citizens.

Richard Trumka, the head of the AFL-CIO, represented his union poorly on television this weekend. Some of the things he said were so against the working men and women of our country, and the success of the U.S. itself, that it is easy to see why unions are doing so poorly. A Dem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018

The sudden attack came after the union leader, whose organization is an umbrella group for most unions, appeared on a Fox News show over the weekend where he asserted Canada should be included in the efforts to reform the North American Free Trade Agreement. He said the economies of the United States, Canada and Mexico are “integrated” and it’s “pretty hard to see how that would work without having Canada in the deal.”

The criticism from Trumka came after Trump announced there was “no political necessity to keep Canada in the new NAFTA deal.” However, it is doubtful Trump can exclude Canada from the tri-lateral trade bloc by himself, without the approval of Congress. Any attempt for such a maneuver would mean facing lengthy and complicated legal challenges, even from his own Republican Party, many members of which insist the new revised deal include Canada.

Read More Sarah Sanders Falsely Claims Trump Beat Obama On Black Employment

Trumka has also said of the president, “the things that he's done to hurt workers outpace what he's done to help workers” arguing his policies — which favor the richest people in America — have overturned health and safety regulations that protect workers. He also said Trump has been unable to create an infrastructure that would put people back on jobs.

On Monday, Trump posted a questionable claim about the economy, stating, “Our country is doing better than ever before with unemployment setting record lows” and that “African/American unemployment is now the lowest in the history of our country. Same with Asian, Hispanic and almost every other group.”

In reality, the unemployment rate of 3.9 percent is almost the lowest in 18 years.

Trumka also said “wages have been down since the first of the year. Gas prices have been up since the first of the year. So, overall, workers aren't doing as well.”

Twitter users have let it known that Trump is hardly the best guy to portray himself as defending the working-class.

Unions are as American as they can get! Stop attacking them on Labor Day! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 3, 2018

AT&T’s CEO praised @realDonaldTrump corporate tax cuts, promising to create 7,000 jobs with the savings. Instead, the company is laying off 7,000 employees, according to union representatives. Call centers are being moved outside the US. #LaborDay https://t.co/R9s9grJ1kE — Donald J. Treason (@POTUS_Don45) September 3, 2018

Friendly reminder that Republicans have voted 9 times in favor of raising their own salary, and in that same time they’ve also voted 14 times against raising the minimum wage. #LaborDay — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) September 3, 2018

One Twitter user said it all:

People like you are the reason why unions had to be created in the first place. — The Party of Reason & Progress (@TheOfficialPORP) September 3, 2018

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Getty Images