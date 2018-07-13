Trump Baby Balloons To Fly In New Jersey — And Maybe, Across America

A campaign to get a balloon that flew in London, depicting President Donald Trump as a baby in a diaper, has amassed nearly six times its original goal.

Huge "Baby Trump" balloons have arrived in New Jersey https://t.co/fBaCHSooHT pic.twitter.com/s6kkG1Mios — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 15, 2018

When he visited the United Kingdom earlier this summer, President Donald Trump’s likeness — as a baby in a diaper, holding a cellphone — took to the skies above London. Now, the “Trump baby” balloon is coming to America.

More than one is coming, actually. Activists Jim Girvan and Didier Jiminez-Castro, both from New Jersey, started a GoFundMe page to bring the Trump baby over the Atlantic from his British home. Their goal was to raise $4,500, but after raising more than $23,000, they have decided to bring over six in total.

“[W]e will be purchasing more than one Baby so we can go coast-to-coast, border-to-border,” the GoFundMe page raising funds for the babies’ arrival stated. “Our goal is to make Baby Trump available to various locations around the country. Dozens of locations have reached out to us. Therefore, we are building a Team to manage the tour to make sure that Baby gets as much exposure as possible.”

Two of the Trump baby balloons have already arrived. And four more are on their way.

Girvan was unclear about when he’d be flying the balloons, but he does intend to do so just before the midterm elections, he said. The activists also say they intend to fly one of the 20-foot tall babies when Trump visits his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Some of the babies are up for adoption, Girvan added. “We want to make sure the balloons get put into good hands,” he said. “If we can locate an organization that's willing and able to have multiple events on a regional level, we're certainly going to consider that.”

Protests and critical speech against the government or its leaders can take many forms. Sometimes, it’s through opinion pieces found in newspapers, while other forms of speech can be more comical, as these flying Trump babies will become. Whatever the case may be, it’s likely that Trump won’t be too happy about these babies taking flight.

But those worried about his anger miss the point: these balloons are an expression of distaste and disgust for this president and his policies. They deserve to fly, if only to convey to him that his behavior, in the eyes of millions of Americans, is not only boorish, but childish as well.

Banner/thumbnail image credit: Peter Nicholls/Reuters