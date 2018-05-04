‘Boom… Boom’: Trump Uses Finger Guns To Reenact Paris Terror Attack

“They took their time and gunned them down one-by-one. Boom. Come over here. Boom. Come over here. Boom.”

So the president reenacted the Bataclan shooting during his speech at the NRA convention... pic.twitter.com/ypBaddy7qK — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) May 4, 2018

Just when you think President Donald Trump can’t do something any more inappropriate, he proves you wrong.

The commander-in-chief described the November 2015 Paris terror attacks that claimed the lives of 130 people in the most disgraceful manner while addressing the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Dallas, Texas.

Trump used his finger to reenact the massacre, all to justify his rhetoric that guns are necessary. In his nonsensical opinion, if even one person in the room had been armed, the deadly Bataclan attack could have been stopped.

The insensitive speech started off with the former reality TV star praising French President Emanuel Macron.

“So let’s talk about guns, shall we? Paris, France, has the toughest gun laws in the world. The [French] president just left the White House. Nobody has guns, nobody,” said Trump to a crowd of almost 80,000 people.

He then (inaccurately) blamed every one for never talking about the deaths of these people and never mentioning those who were wounded.

“I mean, they never mention that. But they died in a restaurant and various other close proximity places. They were brutally killed by a small group of terrorists that had guns. They took their time and gunned them down one by one,” Trump added.

And this isn’t where his absurdity ends.

The president then went ahead and reenacted the Paris attack using his fingers as make-believe guns – just to make his point.

“Boom! Come over here. Boom, come here. Boom. If you were in those rooms, one of those people and the survivors said it just lasted forever,” Trump continued.

“But if one employee or just one patron had a gun or if one person in this room had been there with a gun aimed at the opposite direction, the terrorists would have fled or been shot, and it would have been a whole different story. I mean, right?” he said to a crowd of cheering gun supporters.

He also addressed the knife crimes in London, claiming hospitals there are “like a war zone for horrible stabbing wounds" with "blood all over the floors.”

Later, Trump recalled the Parkland shooting in Florida that killed 17 students and educators, once again repeating his baseless rhetoric of arming school teachers. He then mentioned how the Democrats wanted stricter gun laws and how the Republicans don’t, before asking people to vote for his party.

While POTUS couldn’t appear to care less about the Paris terror attack by hideously explaining how people were shot dead, making it look like a greater reason to vote for the Republicans, the NRA event had itself banned people from carrying any weapons because the Secret Service thought it was necessary to protect Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

To no one’s surprise, the president didn’t mention the shooting in Las Vegas where a gunman, Stephen Craig Paddock, carried out the worst mass shooting in the modern United States history.

He also failed to mention, how armed cops have been taking the lives of unarmed, mostly innocent, black people across the country.

People on Twitter were naturally outraged with Trump’s comments.

Trump doesn't represent America - he's DISGRACEFUL! ... Trump Mimics Paris Terror Attack to Criticize France on Gun Control: 'Boom! Come Over Here, Boom!' | Mediaite https://t.co/C0Xlaw8sWo — SNL (@snwann) May 5, 2018

Trump: Guns would have made Paris terror attack a 'different story' what a sick fuck #trump what planet are you on your a joke a sick one #WhiteHouse https://t.co/pCsOSgobOn pic.twitter.com/wYV7YzvjBC — James Hunt (@jameshunt31) May 4, 2018

MORE THAN 90 PEOPLE DIE BY GUN EVERY DAY IN THE US. Focus on your own PROBLEMS!! Moron @realDonaldTrump Trump: Guns would have made Paris terror attack a 'different story' - Sky News https://t.co/j32KE0aTje — Hired, Fired, Fled (@hiredfiredfled) May 4, 2018

Trump says guns would have put a stop to Paris terror attack - seriously what fucking planet is this fuckwit on???



NURSE HES GONE WITHOUT HIS MEDICATION AGAIN???????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/zlj9yv1i37 — Louise Nicholls (@loubielou32) May 4, 2018

Trump's first argument on behalf of less restrictive gun laws in America is that if more people in Paris had guns a couple years ago they might've been able to stop a terror attack pic.twitter.com/hOUWOJhORN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 4, 2018

Read More Trump Sings NRA’s Praises After Meeting Florida Shooting Survivors

Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters, Matej Leskovsek