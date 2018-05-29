Trump Blames ‘Russian Witch Hunt Hoax’ On Jeff Sessions

“The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax continues, all because Jeff Sessions didn’t tell me he was going to recuse himself,” President Trump tweeted early Tuesday.

After tweeting last week that he wished he would have chosen someone else as Attorney General, President Donald Trump added more fuel to the fire between him and Jeff Sessions in a fresh wave of tweets.

The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax continues, all because Jeff Sessions didn’t tell me he was going to recuse himself...I would have quickly picked someone else. So much time and money wasted, so many lives ruined...and Sessions knew better than most that there was No Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

“The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax continues, all because Jeff Sessions didn’t tell me he was going to recuse himself,” Trump tweeted. “I would have quickly picked someone else. So much time and money wasted, so many lives ruined … and Sessions knew better than most that there was No Collusion!”

Sessions recused himself from special counsel Robert Mueller’s collusion investigation back in March 2017 after it was discovered he had undisclosed meetings with the Russian ambassador.

Based on Trump’s latest tweets, he still has not gotten over Sessions’ recusal and he holds him responsible for the ongoing probe which he maintains is a “witch hunt.”

The New York Times recently reported that Trump “berated” Sessions in a meeting at the Mar-a-Lago resort, asking him to “retain control” of Mueller’s probe and telling him he should “reverse” his decision to recuse himself. Sessions would not oblige and their relationship has remained on shaky ground ever since.

Trump’s tweetstorm Tuesday morning didn’t stop there. He also tweeted an inquiry about the inspector general’s investigation into allegations of misconduct in ex-FBI Director James Comey’s handling of surveillance of Carter Page, a former Trump adviser.

What is taking so long with the Inspector General’s Report on Crooked Hillary and Slippery James Comey. Numerous delays. Hope Report is not being changed and made weaker! There are so many horrible things to tell, the public has the right to know. Transparency! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

Trump’s tweet suggested that the delay may be the result of changes being made to the inspector general’s report thus making it “weaker.” However, it seems the president is strategically planting seeds of doubt among the public to tarnish the credibility of the report before it’s even released as it will likely not confirm the "horrible things" Trump alluded to thus bringing attention back to his own indiscretions.

Ironically, this rant comes just one day after Trump tweeted that he has the “absolute right” to pardon himself if he ever found himself in the position to need to. This, however, came across as an odd assertion from a president who continues to insist he did nothing wrong.

Clearly, Trump is nervous about whatever the collusion investigation is digging up. These back-to-back outbursts from him, including denouncing the probe and placing blame on others, may indicate that Mueller is finally closing in on him. Now, he's making last-ditch efforts to discredit any and every thing related to the investigation.