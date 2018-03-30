Trump Blasts Immigrant Pardons After Making April Second Chance Month

After the California governor chose mercy and forgiveness, Trump fell back on his old habits: xenophobia and venom.

California Gov. Jerry Brown granted 56 pardons and reduced 14 sentences on Good Friday and Passover. Among these pardons were five immigrants who were facing deportation.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, individuals who were granted pardons had served their sentences “years ago.”

However, in a tweetstorm, President Donald Trump lashed out the governor for the decision.

“Governor Jerry 'Moonbeam' Brown pardoned 5 criminal illegal aliens whose crimes include (1) Kidnapping and Robbery (2) Badly beating wife and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize (3) Dealing drugs. Is this really what the great people of California want?” he tweeted.

The president, apparently, had a short-term memory loss because just a day before the pardoning, he himself declared April Second Chance Month and issued a statement that said, “We encourage expanded opportunities for those who have worked to overcome bad decisions earlier in life and emphasize our belief in second chances for all who are willing to work hard to turn their lives around.”

After Trump’s Twitter rant, Brown’s office responded to the criticism in just one single tweet and reminded the president of his own words.

According to The Sacramento Bee, the five immigrants are Sokha Chhan, Daniel Maher, Phann Pheach, Francisco Acevedo Alaniz and Sergio Mena.

Chhan had a pending deportation to Cambodia. He has lived in the United States for 35 years, having come here at 13. In 2002, he was charged in misdemeanor cases for which he served three years probation and 364 days in jail.

Maher moved legally to the United States from Macau, China, when he was 3 years old, however, he never applied for citizenship. In 1995, he was sentenced for kidnapping, robbery and using a firearm where he lost his green card. However, citing his good behavior, he was released early after serving five years in prison and three years on parole.

Another immigrant, Pheach, came to the United States from Thailand when he was 1 year old. In 2005, he was convicted for possession of a controlled substance for sale and obstructing a police officer. He served his prison sentence of six months and a 13 months parole but was still detained by ICE and was waiting to be deported to Cambodia.

Alaniz served five months in prison and 13 months on parole for a car theft conviction that took place in 1997. Another immigrant, Mena, served three years in probation in 2003 for possessing a controlled substance for sale.

It's not certain if Brown's pardons will save the group from deportation.

Trump’s latest tweets are a continuation in the president’s feud with Brown.

In March 2018, Trump slammed Brown, saying he was a “nice guy” who does a terrible job.

“The place is totally out of control,” he claimed, blasting sanctuary cities. “California’s sanctuary policies put the entire nation at risk. They’re the best friend of the criminal.”

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Yuri Gripas/ Fred Greave