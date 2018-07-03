Trump Boasts About His ‘Expert Writing Skills’ With A Typo

Apparently, #DonTheCon Trump deleted this tweet about 2 hours after it was posted, so here it is, in all its glory, for the enjoyment & edification of your many followers:#TrumpLies #DelusionalDon #HasTrumpEverEvenReadABook? @realDonaldTrump @POTUS pic.twitter.com/kE6NFJ30e5— The Mominatrixx ???????????#FamiliesBelongTogether (@TheMominatrixx) July 3, 2018
Anyone who knows President Donald Trump knows he likes to boast about his “abilities.” Whether he actually has those “abilities” is another question entirely.
But this time, he went a little too far.
Trump, whose tweets are almost never without a mistake, gave Twitter users a good old laugh after he boasted about his “writing skills.”
Yes. You read that right; Trump’s “writing skills.”
The POTUS tried to take a very poorly-aimed shot at the press when he criticized them for “pouring” over his tweets, looking for a mistake, even though he has written “many best-selling books.” The claim was quickly rubbished by Trump biographer Tim O’Brien, who asserted Trump used ghostwriters for each of his “many books.” Even his tweets are reportedly staff-written.
Another one of those tweets that sure seem staff-written.— Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) July 3, 2018
Regardless: President Trump didn’t write any of his books. Ghostwriters on all of them. https://t.co/IuWekRDnJg
While Trump wanted to let the world know he knew what he was writing about in his usually incoherent tweets because of, you know, his “expertise” in the field; ironically, even this particular tweet had a typo.
Your correction still gets an F. You only corrected "pore" ?????? pic.twitter.com/brtzdqy0dR— Indivisible Network (@IndivisibleNet) July 4, 2018
Pour is what you do with liquid— Mike Jewett (@MJewett1973) July 4, 2018
Pore is to gaze intently
Poor is your Presidential ability
pore— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 3, 2018
'pore over' ??"to read or study very carefully"— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) July 3, 2018
'pour over' ??"to make expensive coffee"
'comb over' ?????"to comb hair from the side of the head to cover the bald spot"https://t.co/br20fgpmAb
While the POTUS deleted his original tweet with a grammatical error, Twitter users’ reactions to the “established writer” were scathing to say the least.
In fact, big names like famed “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling could not stop laughing.
hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha *draws breath* hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha https://t.co/gbionAPK9Z— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 3, 2018
'pour' hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 3, 2018
'written' and his ghost writer's talked to the press— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 3, 2018
hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
*wipes eyes, tries to control breathing*— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 3, 2018
Seriously, @realDonaldTrump is the Gratest Writer on earth.
From one professional writer to another: you suck at it. Also, it’s “pore over.” Also, you’re a traitor to our country and your presidency is possibly illegitimate.— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 3, 2018
July 3, 2018
The ART of thE TweET, by Donald tRump— Paul van der Meer (@Paul_VanDerMeer) July 4, 2018
However, one should give credit where due; Trump might not be as great a writer as believes himself to be but he sure knows how to give his followers a good laugh.
