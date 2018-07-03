Trump Boasts About His ‘Expert Writing Skills’ With A Typo

Ironically Trump’s tweet boasting of his “bestselling books” and slamming mainstream media was misspelled.

Apparently, #DonTheCon Trump deleted this tweet about 2 hours after it was posted, so here it is, in all its glory, for the enjoyment & edification of your many followers:#TrumpLies #DelusionalDon #HasTrumpEverEvenReadABook? @realDonaldTrump @POTUS pic.twitter.com/kE6NFJ30e5 — The Mominatrixx ???????????#FamiliesBelongTogether (@TheMominatrixx) July 3, 2018

Anyone who knows President Donald Trump knows he likes to boast about his “abilities.” Whether he actually has those “abilities” is another question entirely.

But this time, he went a little too far.

Trump, whose tweets are almost never without a mistake, gave Twitter users a good old laugh after he boasted about his “writing skills.”

Yes. You read that right; Trump’s “writing skills.”

The POTUS tried to take a very poorly-aimed shot at the press when he criticized them for “pouring” over his tweets, looking for a mistake, even though he has written “many best-selling books.” The claim was quickly rubbished by Trump biographer Tim O’Brien, who asserted Trump used ghostwriters for each of his “many books.” Even his tweets are reportedly staff-written.

Another one of those tweets that sure seem staff-written.



Regardless: President Trump didn’t write any of his books. Ghostwriters on all of them. https://t.co/IuWekRDnJg — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) July 3, 2018

While Trump wanted to let the world know he knew what he was writing about in his usually incoherent tweets because of, you know, his “expertise” in the field; ironically, even this particular tweet had a typo.

Your correction still gets an F. You only corrected "pore" ?????? pic.twitter.com/brtzdqy0dR — Indivisible Network (@IndivisibleNet) July 4, 2018

Pour is what you do with liquid

Pore is to gaze intently

Poor is your Presidential ability — Mike Jewett (@MJewett1973) July 4, 2018

pore — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 3, 2018

'pore over' ??"to read or study very carefully"



'pour over' ??"to make expensive coffee"



'comb over' ?????"to comb hair from the side of the head to cover the bald spot"https://t.co/br20fgpmAb — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) July 3, 2018

While the POTUS deleted his original tweet with a grammatical error, Twitter users’ reactions to the “established writer” were scathing to say the least.

In fact, big names like famed “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling could not stop laughing.

'pour' hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 3, 2018

'written' and his ghost writer's talked to the press

hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 3, 2018

*wipes eyes, tries to control breathing*

Seriously, @realDonaldTrump is the Gratest Writer on earth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 3, 2018

From one professional writer to another: you suck at it. Also, it’s “pore over.” Also, you’re a traitor to our country and your presidency is possibly illegitimate. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 3, 2018

The ART of thE TweET, by Donald tRump — Paul van der Meer (@Paul_VanDerMeer) July 4, 2018

However, one should give credit where due; Trump might not be as great a writer as believes himself to be but he sure knows how to give his followers a good laugh.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo