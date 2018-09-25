Trump Calls Kavanaugh’s Second Accuser A 'Drunk, Messed Up' Woman

“The second accuser has nothing. The second accuser thinks maybe it could have been him, maybe not. She admits she was drunk,” said Trump.

President Donald Trump, who has been defending his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh against accusations of sexual assault, went to a new low to protect his nominee.

Trump played down the accusations on Kavanaugh, calling the second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, who was Kavanaugh’s former classmate at Yale, “messed up” because she was “drunk” during her testimony.

“The second accuser has nothing,” Trump said. “The second accuser thinks maybe it could have been him, maybe not. She admits she was drunk. She admits time lapses.”

“She was totally inebriated and all messed up and she doesn’t know,” he continued. “Gee, let’s not make him a supreme court judge,” he added sarcastically.

According to reports, the GOP already knew about Ramirez allegations for a week. The woman, now 53, claimed Trump’s candidate for SCOTUS “thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away."

Ramirez earlier said she was cautious about speaking out earlier because she had been drinking at the time. Because of being intoxicated, there were gaps in her memory. But after six days of assessing her memories and consulting her attorney, Ramirez said she was confident about the allegations she levied against Kavanaugh.

How Trump has used the alleged victim’s state of mental health as a defense for Kavanaugh is extremely shameful.

“Some victims blame themselves for drinking too much at a party or putting themselves in a potentially dangerous situation,” according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network’s website. “It’s important to remember that if a sexual assault occurs under these circumstances, it is still not your fault. The blame falls on the perpetrator who took advantage of you.”

Ramirez is the second woman to claim that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her.

Earlier, Christine Blasey Ford a professor at Palo Alto University in California accused the SCOTUS nominee of sexually assaulting her when they both were teenagers in 1982.

Ford is going to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

These accusations are really disturbing but Trump chooses to ignore these glaring allegations and claims they were played out by the Democrats to “delay and obstruct” the judge’s confirmation.

“It’s a con game,” Trump said. “They’re playing a con game. They’re playing actually much better than the Republicans.”

